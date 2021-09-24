Virus weakens and Covid-19 could become a “cold”, says expert

New coronavirus tends to weaken and look like a cold in the future.| Photo: Bigstock

Covid-19, over time, could look like a cold, with the weakening of the new coronavirus as it spreads through the population, said researcher Sarah Gilbert, from the University of Oxford, an institution that participated in the development of the vaccine for the AstraZeneca.

“Usually, we see that viruses get less virulent as they circulate more easily, and there’s no reason to think we have a more virulent version of SARS-CoV-2,” she said at a seminar held by the Royal Society of Medicine of the Kingdom United.

According to Gilbert, the population will develop immunity, as happens with other seasonal coronaviruses, which cause colds. “Eventually, the SARS-CoV-2 will be one of those,” said the expert, during the event.

“The worst has gone”

A similar opinion was given by Oxford University professor of medicine John Bell, recognized as an authority on the subject in the United Kingdom, in an interview with the British radio station “Times Radio”.

“If you look at the current trajectory (of the pandemic), we’re much better off than six months ago. So the pressure on the health care system has largely eased. If you look at the deaths by Covid, they tend to be very people elderly, and it’s not entirely clear whether Covid was the cause of them all,” said the epidemiologist. “I believe the worst is over,” added Bell, who urged not to spread panic on social media.