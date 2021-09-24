Vitol sees a barrel of oil above $80 a barrel per energy crisis

(Credit: Shutterstock)

(Bloomberg) — Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trading company, forecasts an extra increase in global oil demand of 500,000 barrels a day in the northern hemisphere winter due to the energy crisis generated by the lack of gas, which accelerates the race by other fuels.

Oil is expected to exceed $80 a barrel, in part because higher gas prices boost demand, Vitol CEO Russell Hardy said in an interview from London on Thursday. This scenario could lead OPEC+ producers to add more supply to the market, he said.

“Can demand positively surprise us because of energy exchange? Yes.” Hardy said. “Is there likely to be half a million barrels a day of extra demand because of the price of gas? Probably during the winter.”

Hardy’s optimistic view echoes that of Goldman Sachs, which projects higher oil prices, especially if the winter months are colder than usual. Trading companies have been assessing the likely impact of an increasingly tight natural gas market on the broader energy complex during the coming winter.

Gas stocks in Europe are expected to be around 78% of normal levels in October, a sign of tight market in the colder months when demand picks up, Hardy said.

global demand

Tightening gas stocks coincide with strong global demand, with countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and China all looking for cleaner fuels in pipelines and power systems, Hardy said.

That means gas will remain expensive, encouraging the purchase of alternative fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas or naphtha for the energy sector or industrial use, according to Hardy. Gas, for example, is traded at around $1,200 a ton, while LPG costs only around $750 a ton, he said.

While global demand for oil is still about 4 million barrels a day below 2019 levels – mainly due to lower jet fuel consumption – that gap will steadily narrow, the CEO said. Hardy expects demand to return to 2019 levels by the middle of next year, while peak demand will come closer to 2030.

The OPEC+ coalition is “micromanaging” the oil market and will use the planned increase in production to keep prices under control, the executive says.

“It’s finally balanced for the next six months,” Hardy said. “We’re not worried about long-term demand, we know it will come back steadily.”

