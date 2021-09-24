Vivo announces the inclusion of new benefits in Easy Prime without changing the monthly fee

The changes are valid for the entire Easy Prime portfolio, but vary depending on the plan chosen. In the case of the Essential plan, the franchise goes from 5GB to 7GB, with the maintenance of the value of R$ 39.99 per month. The other plans now have a higher monthly cashback, also without increasing the monthly fee.

From time to time, Vivo makes exclusive promotions for the Easy Prime service, which offers plans with the possibility of personalization and internet without an expiration date. In a new offer announced by the operator, the modality will have even more benefits, such as an increase in the internet franchise or an increase in the amount of cashback, without changing the monthly fee.

In the Alive plan, cashback jumps from R$20 to R$25, while Special plan customers now have a cashback of R$35 (previously R$30) and, in the case of Super, the return of money goes from R$ $40 to $45.

The changes are in effect as of today for new and current customers – it is worth noting that those who already have one of the Easy Prime plans will start to enjoy the new benefits from the renewal of their subscription.

Vivo Easy Prime is the monthly subscription to Vivo Easy, with which the user pays a fixed amount per month directly on his credit card and has internet access that does not expire and accumulates for the following month if he does not use everything.

The service also guarantees monthly cashback to hire other services on Vivo Easy, such as extra GB or daily to use in specific apps, in addition to WhatsApp and unlimited calls.