Vojvoda surprises Fortaleza fans in a ‘crack’ in the Capital and takes a photo with Clodoaldo – Play

the argentine technician Juan Pablo Vojvoda, of strength, was spotted watching a rift – an amateur soccer match – on Thursday night (23). In images posted on social media, the coach appears in photos with some fans and an illustrious former player: Clodoaldo.

Today an employee of the base categories of Leão, the “short” is one of the greatest scorers in the club’s history and has consolidated in the sport for his speed, dribbling and the power of finishing on the field. At the time, I was playing the game.

It is noteworthy that Vojvoda lives at the team’s headquarters, in Pici. The tricolor board offered a luxury apartment, overlooking the sea, but the Argentine decided to follow the Center of Excellence in the process of immersing himself in the club’s routine and warned that he has no plans to leave the space. The professional’s contract runs until December, with renewal for 2022.

In July, the Argentine was involved in an unusual new situation when leaving the equipment. The commander was seen outside the Pici awaiting the opening of the main gate. The moment was echoed by fans and generated memes.