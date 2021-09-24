Volcano erupting in Canary Islands: house escapes by lava ‘miracle’; see image

24 September 2021, 10:10 -03 Updated 9 minutes ago

Credit, Alfonso Escalero Photo caption, The residence is being called a ‘miracle house’ for having escaped the lava from the volcano.

A dramatic image shows a house in the Canary Islands that managed to escape the lava from the erupting volcano.

On social networks, people have dubbed the residence, located on the Spanish island of La Palma, the “miracle house”.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt last Sunday (9/19). Since then, more than 200 homes have been destroyed, and around 6,000 people have had to leave their homes in a hurry.

The volcano’s lava is still advancing, and scientists aren’t sure how long the eruption will last.

The image above, taken by photographer Alfonso Escalero, shows the house surrounded by lava rivers from the volcano.

The property is owned by a retired Danish couple, Inge and Ranier Cocq, who have not visited the island since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, according to the newspaper El Mundo.

Ada Monnikendam, responsible for building the house with her husband, told the publication that she had spoken with the couple, who reportedly told her: “Even if we can’t go now, we’re relieved to still be standing.”

Credit, EPA Photo caption, About 6,000 people have had to leave their homes so far

According to Monnikendam, the couple have friends in the region who lost everything because of the volcano’s eruption. Lava invaded homes, schools and some banana plantations.

“They don’t want to talk to anyone because they don’t stop crying,” Monnikendam said.

Regarding photography, she stated that it is “sadden to know that the house is there alone, with no one being able to take care of it”.

However, on Thursday, September 23, experts said the lava is currently moving “very slowly”. And it is not clear now whether it will reach the sea.

The Canary Islands government has announced plans to buy two housing projects for the homeless.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez flew directly from La Palma to New York, where he served a reduced schedule at the UN General Assembly, so that he could return to the Canary Islands and oversee emergency operations.