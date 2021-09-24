Volcano erupting in Canary Islands: house escapes by lava ‘miracle’; see image

The 'miracle house' surrounded by lava in La Palma

Credit, Alfonso Escalero

Photo caption,

The residence is being called a ‘miracle house’ for having escaped the lava from the volcano.

A dramatic image shows a house in the Canary Islands that managed to escape the lava from the erupting volcano.

On social networks, people have dubbed the residence, located on the Spanish island of La Palma, the “miracle house”.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt last Sunday (9/19). Since then, more than 200 homes have been destroyed, and around 6,000 people have had to leave their homes in a hurry.

The volcano’s lava is still advancing, and scientists aren’t sure how long the eruption will last.