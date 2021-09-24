Volcano erupting in Canary Islands: house escapes by lava ‘miracle’; see images | World

A dramatic image shows a house in the Canary Islands that managed to escape the lava from the erupting volcano. (see the video above).
On social networks, people have dubbed the residence, located on the Spanish island of La Palma, the “miracle house”.
The Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt on Sunday (19). Since then, more than 300 homes have been destroyed and around 6,000 people have had to leave their homes in a hurry.
The lava from the volcano is still advancing, and the Scientists are not sure how long the eruption will last.
The image was taken by photographer Alfonso Escalero and shows the house surrounded by lava rivers from the volcano. (see also in the photo below).
The property is owned by a retired Danish couple, Inge and Ranier Cocq, who have not visited the island since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the newspaper “El Mundo”.
Ada Monnikendam, responsible for building the house with her husband, told the publication that talked to the couple and they said, “We’re relieved to still be standing”.
The residence is being called a ‘miracle house’ for having escaped the lava from the volcano — Photo: Alfonso Escalero via BBC
According to Monnikendam, the couple have friends in the region who lost everything because of the volcano eruption. Lava invaded homes, schools and some banana plantations.
“They don’t want to talk to anyone because they don’t stop crying,” says Monnikendam. About the photograph, she stated that it is “sadden to know that the house is there alone, with no one being able to take care of it”.
Local officials say the lava could trigger a chemical reaction that could trigger explosions and release toxic gases if it reaches the sea.
However, on Thursday (23), experts said the lava is currently moving “very slowly”. And it is not clear now whether it will reach the sea.
The Canary Islands government has announced plans to buy two housing projects for the homeless.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez flew directly from La Palma to New York, where he served a reduced agenda at the UN General Assembly, in order to return to the Canary Islands.
The prime minister oversees emergency operations from the scene.
