Volcano erupting in Canary Islands: house escapes by lava ‘miracle’; see images | World

1 of 6 Lava from the volcano destroys everything in its path on the island of La Palma, Spain, on September 23, 2021. The volcano erupted on Sunday (19) in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago made up of 8 islands in the Atlantic Ocean, and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. — Photo: Emilio Morenatti/Pool via Reuters

Lava from the volcano destroys everything in its path on the island of La Palma, Spain, on September 23, 2021. The volcano erupted on Sunday (19) in the Canaries, a Spanish archipelago made up of 8 islands in the Atlantic Ocean, and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. — Photo: Emilio Morenatti/Pool via Reuters