Volleyball player is killed by Taliban and dozens of hidden athletes try to escape

Faced with the terror scenes installed by the advance of the Taliban, dozens of volleyball players are trying to flee from afghanistan out of fear of the extremist regime. O terrorist group banned women from playing sports. Zahra Fayazi, coach and former Afghan national team player, told “BBC” that one athlete was killed and dozens more are in hiding waiting for the moment of escape.

– We don’t want that to happen to other of our players. They even had to burn their sports equipment to save themselves and their families. They (Taliban) don’t want them to have anything related to sport. They are scared. Many of our players who are from the provinces have been threatened by Taliban relatives and Taliban followers. The Taliban told the families of our players not to let them play sports or they will suffer from violence – said Zahra Fayazi

She still says she managed to escape a month ago. Since then, she resides in London, England, and maintains contact with players who remained in the Afghanistan.

In an interview with “BBC”, another former player also detailed the terror imposed by the Taliban group. To protect her family, she preferred to use the pseudonym Sophia. The sportswoman said she fled to a neighboring country after being stabbed by two men in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. It completes the story of the dead volleyball player.

– She was just a player and did nothing to anyone to be attacked. We are all shocked at what happened. We can’t believe it. Maybe we lose other friends – lamented.

According to the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, all Afghan athletes who participated in the Tokyo Games they managed to leave the country in the face of the Taliban’s return to power. Regarding the players, the IOC said not to comment on individual cases, but claims to be helping athletes in the country.