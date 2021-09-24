Walking and Calf Exercise Help Prevent Thrombosis | health

Physical exercise and simple walking increase circulation and are important to prevent deep vein thrombosis, which occurs when a blood clot forms in one or more veins, obstructing the passage of blood. This is because physical activity that exercises the lower limbs facilitates the action of the plantar sponge and calf muscles, known as the second heart, pushing blood from the veins against gravity and thus improving venous return. Therefore, the angiologist João Sahagoff, president of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery in Rio, recommends an active life and regular exercise as one of the ways to prevent the disease, which usually originates in the legs. Caution is especially important in times of Covid-19 pandemic, as thrombosis can be one of the consequences of virus infection.

1 of 3 Tiptoe Up and Down Exercises Work the Calf — Photo: Getty Images Tiptoe up and down exercises work the calf — Photo: Getty Images

– I recommend walking indoors, active and passive movement of the legs, and frequent clinical follow-up by Covid-19 to prevent deep vein thrombosis. Physical exercise can help prevent thrombosis in those who have had Covid for the same reason that it helps to prevent thrombosis in any individual – teaches Sahagoff.

Physiotherapist Isadora Guasti explains that patients hospitalized with Covid-19 can develop thrombosis because of the virus, and that the problem is eased by the fact that they stay in bed for a long time. The role of the physiotherapist, among many others, is to try to prevent this from happening, always mobilizing the patient and, when possible, walking with him. She also recommends attention to possible symptoms in the calf (where the first sign of thrombus often occurs) and any reports of pain.

– For the patient (newly cured of covid) at home, one of the best prevention exercises is very simple and easy: just rest your hands on a surface or the wall itself, stand on tiptoe and go back. You can do three sets of ten, three times a day. It sounds silly, but the gastrocnemius (calf muscle) is one of the strongest muscles in the body, in which, if the blood from this circulation is pumped, it is possible to prevent thrombus formation. Of course, this patient at home should not fatigue doing this exercise. The important thing is not to lie down for a long time, and whenever you can, walk around the house – he adds, recommending that each one see a doctor to adjust the treatment and the intensity of physical activity according to their case.

Covid-19 poses much more risk than vaccine

2 of 3 Studies claim that the Covid-19 vaccine poses a small risk of thrombosis, much less than that posed by the disease — Photo: Istock Getty Images Studies claim that the Covid-19 vaccine poses a small risk of thrombosis, much less than that posed by the disease — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Thrombi usually originate in the legs, causing an infarction or pulmonary embolism, for example, but they can also occur in the cerebral veins, causing a stroke. For many people, there is a fear of suffering from thrombosis because of Covid-19, as thrombi are one of the possible sequelae of the disease. But there is also fear that the problem is caused by the covid vaccine itself. However, recent studies show that the risk is much greater in those who contract the virus than in those who are vaccinated against it.

Oxford University researchers show that the risk of cerebral venous thrombosis in people with Covid-19 is ten times higher than in those who were vaccinated with vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, the latter produced in Brazil by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) .

In another study published in the British Medical Journal in August of this year, it was concluded that the risk of rare blood clotting is significantly higher as a result of Covid-19 infection than from vaccination against the virus. Researchers from Oxford University, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and several other British universities and hospitals analyzed data from more than 29 million people who received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The study showed that, within 28 days of the 1st dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, 66 people were hospitalized or died of thrombosis and embolism compared with 12,614 individuals who were affected by the problem after having a clinical diagnosis with a positive laboratory test for SARS-Cov-2 virus.

– In addition, about 143 people were hospitalized or died from ischemic stroke within 28 days after the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, compared with 1,699 who had a clinical diagnosis with a positive laboratory test for SARS-virus. Cov-2, showing, therefore, that it is much safer to be vaccinated than to be exposed and subject to a serious and unfavorable evolution with terrible and possibly fatal complications from Covid-19 – reinforces Sahagoff.

The doctor explains that SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause a very exacerbated inflammatory process due to the so-called “cytokine storm”. Cytokines are proteins that regulate the immune response and have the function of: regulating the duration and intensity of immune responses; “recruit” more cells to areas where responses develop; and induce the generation and maturation of new cells. That is, the human body tries to defend itself from that “invader” and releases several defense mechanisms that, in turn, can cause a very large inflammatory syndrome.

– This inflammation ends up causing a thrombosis of the microcirculation, which causes a worsening not only in the lungs, but also in the liver, heart and even in the most distal extremities of the body, such as the hands and feet. – explains.

There are several studies relating the increase in inflammatory proteins to intravascular inflammation. This microthrombosis makes the patient worse as a whole, especially the kidneys and lungs. In Brazil, an article published in the scientific journal of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute draws attention to the link between the increased formation of blood clots (thrombi), which can obstruct blood circulation, and Sars-CoV-2. The authors propose that its classification be changed so that Covid-19 is the first infection to be considered a thrombotic viral fever.

– As there is a natural defense mechanism in the body, it produces more vasoconstriction of the extremities in order to preserve noble organs such as the brain, heart, kidneys and liver. As these vessels are also already contracted due to the defense mechanism and the increase in cytokines, the smaller they are, the more susceptible they are to forming clots – comments Sahagoff.

The specialist points out that Covid-19 is not only caused by a virus that attacks the lung, but it is an inflammatory thrombogenic disease, in which the response of our own body can often worsen the patient’s clinical situation, causing thrombosis of the pulmonary circulation, of the lower limbs, cardiac and even cerebral.

3 of 3 A thrombus or clot forming in a vein — Photo: Istock Getty Images A thrombus or clot forming in a vein — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Which is?

Obstruction (clogging) of a vessel. This occlusion can occur in an artery (a blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the extremities of the body) or in a vein (a blood vessel that carries blood from the feet, hands, and head back to the heart).

Obstruction (clogging) of a vessel. This occlusion can occur in an artery (a blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the extremities of the body) or in a vein (a blood vessel that carries blood from the feet, hands, and head back to the heart). Where does it take place?

In the case of Venous Thrombosis, or phlebitis, or thrombophlebitis it can be superficial, when the clot is in a vein in the subcutaneous tissue (fatty tissue under the skin); or deep, when the affected vein is inside the muscles of the legs or arms, in the neck, inside the abdomen or chest. The most common sites of deep vein thrombosis are the legs (more than 90% of cases) and the most frequent sites of superficial thrombosis are the arms, mainly due to venous punctures.

Which country estimate?

It is estimated that around 180,000 new cases of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occur in Brazil each year.

It is estimated that around 180,000 new cases of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occur in Brazil each year.

It is estimated that around 180,000 new cases of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occur in Brazil each year. What are the causes and risk factors?

The formation of this clot within the vein occurs due to factors such as endothelial damage (the innermost part of the vein), difficulty in circulating blood (venous stasis) and increased blood viscosity (thicker blood).

What symptoms?

The most common symptoms are swelling in the leg, pain in the calf (leg potato), heat in the leg (increased local temperature), redness.

The most common symptoms are swelling in the leg, pain in the calf (leg potato), heat in the leg (increased local temperature), redness.

The most common symptoms are swelling in the leg, pain in the calf (leg potato), heat in the leg (increased local temperature), redness. Who is hit hardest?

It is a more frequent disease in bedridden people or people with mobility difficulties, using contraceptives or hormonal treatment associated with smoking, with the presence of large-caliber varicose veins, patients with heart failure, malignant tumors, obesity, thrombophilia (a genetic disease that predisposes to thrombosis) or with a previous history of venous thrombosis.

Other situations that cause thrombosis:

Medium and large surgeries, mainly orthopedic and abdominal, severe infections, trauma, the final stage of pregnancy and the puerperium (postpartum) and any other situation that requires prolonged immobilization (paralysis, acute myocardial infarction, long air travel). Among the predisposing conditions, it is also important to mention advanced age and patients with genetic abnormalities of the coagulation system. Covid-19 recently joined this list.

Medium and large surgeries, mainly orthopedic and abdominal, severe infections, trauma, the final stage of pregnancy and the puerperium (postpartum) and any other situation that requires prolonged immobilization (paralysis, acute myocardial infarction, long air travel). Among the predisposing conditions, it is also important to mention advanced age and patients with genetic abnormalities of the coagulation system. Covid-19 recently joined this list.

How is the treatment done?

It is made with anticoagulant substances, which prevent thrombus formation and the progression of thrombosis, or fibrinolytics, which destroy the thrombus. More recently, and in selected situations, the treatment of DVT can be done in the patient's own home, using low molecular weight heparins or new oral anticoagulants. These medications should only be taken after consulting an angiologist or vascular surgeon, who is the specialist to design the best treatment.

It is made with anticoagulant substances, which prevent thrombus formation and the progression of thrombosis, or fibrinolytics, which destroy the thrombus. More recently, and in selected situations, the treatment of DVT can be done in the patient’s own home, using low molecular weight heparins or new oral anticoagulants. These medications should only be taken after consulting an angiologist or vascular surgeon, who is the specialist to design the best treatment.

– Deep vein thrombosis can be extremely serious in the acute phase, causing pulmonary embolism that is often fatal (pulmonary embolism is caused by the fragmentation of clots and their migration to the lungs, clogging the pulmonary arteries and causing serious cardiac and pulmonary problems). In the chronic phase, after a few years, the main problems are caused by inflammation of the walls of the veins which, when they heal, can lead to a deficient functioning of these blood vessels – alerts Sahagoff.