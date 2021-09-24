What can change in the check-up of those who had a light condition of covid-19 – 23/09/2021

In the day to day, an enormous fatigue. When it comes to training, that time running on the treadmill is no longer the same, because the breath seems to end before the scheduled time to finish training. The memory, turns and goes, also leaves the subject in the hand. Not to mention the smell — which, for some, takes a long time to come back —, the eventual feeling of the chest accelerating out of nowhere, the frequent intestinal disorders, the skin problems popping up here and there, the hair loss, the headaches and by the body.

Symptoms are very varied, often subtle. And this diversity is one of the reasons experts talk about a syndrome. Yes, a post-covid or long covid syndrome, or a persistent covid syndrome. These are names for the set of clinical manifestations of some of the people who have had the experience of getting Sars-CoV 2.

Today it is known that they can appear between two or six months after the disease in 30% to 40% of individuals — not a few people! — including those who apparently didn’t even get really sick because they had an asymptomatic picture of the infection.

So far, there is not such a clear relationship between the occurrence of this phenomenon and the severity of covid-19, comparing only those subjects who did not need the ICU — among those who were hospitalized in a serious condition, the sequels are even more expected.

But, in the group that stayed at home — including those who discovered covid-19 just because they were tested for some reason and never felt anything — relatively often the exams show problems arising after the passage, however silent, of the virus . One example is myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, caused by infection.

“Because of some symptoms of the long covid, many people started looking for tests to see if what they were feeling was not just in their minds”, notes cardiologist Paola Smanio, a physician at the Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia, in São Paulo, and also manager of Grupo Fleury’s Diagnosis Center and Patient Safety Center.

But the question was: the exams that are normally ordered in check up would they be enough? “We notice that, many times, no”, says the cardiologist. “The ideal would be for the person to go through an appointment so that the doctor, upon hearing what she feels, requests specific tests for her case, setting up a tailored check-up.”

According to her, at Fleury, due to the growing demand, they started to offer this service and, more than that, they implemented a series of meetings for specialists who were not necessarily on the front line and who now want to know what they can do to investigate the grievances of this brave new post-covid world.

For Dr. Paola, everyone who had the disease, symptomatic or not, should see a doctor three months after the end of the infection. But he warns, in advance, that you can’t go asking for everything that is a test. It would be crazy. “The need for tests will depend not only on the report of symptoms, but also on the age, any comorbidities and whether covid-19 was milder or moderate”, he explains.

When covid-19 was severe and the person had to go to the hospital, we can imagine that, when he was discharged, he was instructed to follow up. “In this sense, the biggest problem is with that patient who, because he was fine or not feeling something, or because he is young and healthy, thinks that nothing should go wrong. Unfortunately, in almost a third of the cases this is not true .”

especially before exercising.

You know that form you sign when you enter the gym, certifying that your health is good, thank you, and that you are able to train? Well, don’t pick up the pen if, in fact, you haven’t been tested. The recommendation would, of course, be valid at any time. But in times of pandemic, starting to exercise without looking at your health can be even more dangerous.

“In the acute phase of the infection, there may be changes in platelets and lymphocytes in the blood. Therefore, the guidelines recommend that, before returning to physical activity, the person has a simple blood count to check if everything is back to normal, even if she has not be an athlete and only want to attend the gym close to home”, explains the doctor.

In the blood, levels of a molecule called D-dimer, involved in blood clotting, and another that doctors call CRP should also be measured. Yes, it is the same acronym, coincidentally, of the famous test to detect the presence of Sars-CoV 2. But, in this case, it means C-reactive protein, a molecule that triggers inflammation by the body.

“If there is an imbalance between them, such as a very high D-dimer and a low level of CRP, we know that there is a greater risk of formation of small clots, capable of even ending up in vital organs”, explains Paola Smanio. “This person, then, should not exercise, but rather see a cardiologist or a hematologist.”

For everyone, the electrocardiogram is mandatory, in order to catch, says the doctor, any changes in the heart rhythm after the passage of the virus. “There are cases in which young people feel that their breath is shorter if they speed up their pace in the street, but they attribute this to fatigue or even to a sedentary lifestyle in the period of greater social distance, without associating it with covid-19.” However, it is important to rule out the possibility that it is another effect of the virus’s passage.

If the idea is to practice physical activity with greater intensity, the recommendations include the echocardiogram and, importantly, the cardiopulmonary test, which checks the respiratory reserve in the lungs during exertion.

“This is an exam that helps a lot”, says the learned Paola. “First, because we see, depending on the individual’s age group, if the lack of breath at times of more intense exercise is normal for their age group or if there is something really wrong, in addition to being sedentary. Second, when there is in fact something is wrong, we can distinguish whether it is in the heart or in the lungs.”

walk for six minutes

The infectologist Celso Granato, professor at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and medical director of the same Grupo Fleury, recalls that there are simpler ways for someone to suspect the risk.

“There is a classic exam, in which we tell the person to walk for six minutes at a time. Of course, this can be done on the treadmill in a laboratory. But the doctor can also ask the patient to walk around the block in a little faster strides and then return to the appointment telling how you felt,” he says. “A 30, 35 year old is not expected to get tired just doing this, which would turn on the yellow light.”

Professor Celso Granato draws attention to the following: Sars-CoV 2 is a virus with a predilection for the endothelium, the delicate layers of cells that line all our veins and arteries “The endothelium is one of the largest tissues in our body. there is no place in our body that is not irrigated by blood vessels”, he recalls.

O check-up ofshould I include serology for covid-19?

For the infectologist, in the specific situation in which a person is noticing something different and does not know if they had the infection in the past, this is essential. “There are problems in which this information makes us discard a series of other suspected causes”, he justifies.

One example is hair loss. It has been happening in 20 percent of men and women who get Sars-CoV 2, starting a few weeks after infection—again, even in asymptomatic cases. “Confirming the possibility that it was the virus can make the dermatologist change the approach to treating the problem”, says the doctor.

I ask if, at that time, with vaccination under way in the country, the solo serological test would not be confusing, as it measures antibodies. “There are two methods of doing solorology,” he replies. “In one of them, we measured antibodies that target proteins located, let’s say, in the virus core”, he explains. “And most vaccines generate antibodies that target the famous protein S, in the Sars-Cov 2 envelope. In other words, if I have defense molecules in my blood against those other proteins, which are not on the viral surface, it’s high the probability that I was infected for real.”

The question, sometimes, is with whom he took CoronaVac. The Butantan vaccine can stimulate the production of antibodies against these other proteins, as it uses the entire virus inactivated. “True”, recognizes Celso Granato. “But then we must ask how long ago the person was vaccinated. If the dosage of these antibodies is high, despite many months having passed, again we will suspect that she had covid-19.”

The fact is that this virus spreads like the Big Bad Wolf’s breath on the house of the three little pigs in the children’s story. We are the house. Some get to their feet. Others damaged. And still others are completely overturned. It doesn’t matter if we notice the presence of the wolf approaching or not. Good to run to see what your passing did to each of us.