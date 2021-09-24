What does the left’s return to power in the 5 Nordic countries mean after 60 years

  • Norberto Paredes @norbertparedes
  • BBC News World

With a campaign focused on “common people”, Labor leader Jonas Gahr Støre charmed the Norwegian people and won the general election in the Scandinavian country last week.

With the victory of this 61-year-old Oslo-born millionaire, Norway is no longer the only Nordic country with a conservative government. Now all nations in the region will have social democratic governments.

It is the first time in more than 60 years that the left governs the five Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden), admired both for their economic indicators and for their broad social well-being.

For decades they have registered high levels of per capita wealth, low inequality and are now the top five countries (along with Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands) where people are happiest, according to the United Nations Global Happiness Index published this year .