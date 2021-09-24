What if Bolsonaro denounced at the UN that Brazil has political prisoners

STF minister Alexandre de Moraes relaxed the arrest of journalist Oswaldo Eustáquio, but kept the arrest of truck driver Zé Trovão and ex-deputy Roberto Jefferson, who will undergo catheterization — he still has an infection, but remains in prison , despite requests for habeas corpus from deputies.

I wonder if President Jair Bolsonaro had added to his speech at the UN: “I regret to inform you that we have political prisoners in Brazil, contrary to the Constitution, in an inquiry that is not due to due process”. I think it would have a good repercussion. I think he didn’t want to increase the friction with the Supreme Court.

The STF does not seem to care much about this, because Minister Ricardo Lewandowski confirmed that the federal government does not rule in the administration of the Covid-19 pandemic. Because the Ministry of Health has suspended the vaccination of people under 18 years old, because of the risks. But Lewandowski determined that the governors and mayors, not the federal government, rule the vaccination schedule.

Queiroga and the vaccine certificate

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, vaccinated twice, was diagnosed with Covid. Then I have a question for the mayor of Rio de Janeiro: if someone is in the position of the minister, who has a vaccination certificate, but has Covid-19, can he enter public spaces in Rio anyway? If so, then what is the point of this requirement if the vaccine does not guarantee complete immunization?

In time, President Bolsonaro, who was not vaccinated, but already had Covid, will be isolated in the next few days because of his contact with Queiroga — he had to cancel his trip to Paraná. Bolsonaro lived with the minister during his stay in New York: the two ate pizza together on the sidewalk, stayed in the same hotel, traveled on the same plane… Let’s see what happens to him.

bold speech

After Bolsonaro’s speech, the stock market immediately rose, the dollar fell, the OECD has already made forecasts for Brazilian inflation of 7.2% and GDP growth of 5.2%. The OECD also spoke of inflation in Argentina, which is close to 47% in that Argentine socialism.

The greatest testament that the president’s speech was indeed strong, of a courageous statesman, who raised issues like immediate treatment for an illness, the issue of preserving jobs by fighting an illness, is the reaction. The reaction is being, I would say, furious. Personnel is issuing receipt. If it was a bad speech, just show the speech. But the speech was very strong, very effective and silenced many people. So much so that in Google queries it is in second place. Puts UN in the search engine and Bolsonaro is entering second place.

administrative reform

Everyone wants administrative reform except Psol, PSB, PDT, PT, PCdoB, Partido Verde, Rede e Solidariedade. It’s those people who like public money and think that the State has to govern people’s lives. It is something that takes away freedom, because the State has to be at the service of people, at the service of our freedom.