What’s next? Felipe Melo re-encounters Roger Guedes after a heavy “hazing” in 2017; remember the episode

Also in April 2017, Roger Guedes received the famous prank call from the Palmeiras cast at the Academia de Futebol. At the time, the striker didn’t like the “joke”, which became a big disagreement with the other players, generating a controversy behind the scenes at the club.

On ESPN’s ‘Review’ program, Roger Guedes revealed that the player was asked to go down the corridor, where he would receive some slaps and light kicks, for having refused not to go to the match against Peñarol, by Libertadores, when he learned that would not start as a holder.

But he would have refused and after being chased by Felipe Melo, Thiago Santos and company, the striker started taking slaps, shoving, baiting and was even tied up on the Football Academy lawn (see the video below).

Still in his participation in ‘Resenha’, Guedes admitted that he left the club upset when he was loaned to Atlético-MG, but that he would return to play for Palmeiras. However, back in Brazilian football, he is now at Corinthians, Verdão’s opponents next Saturday, where he will meet up with his teammates.

The disagreement between Felipe Melo and Roger Guedes was clear in training and even in some moments of the games. The shirt 30 was a starter in the last two games and may remain in the starting lineup against rival Corinthians.

So, will there be new barbs between Roger Guedes and the other Verdão players, especially Felipe Melo? We will know this next Saturday, at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena.

REMEMBER THE TROT THAT ROGER GUEDES SUFFERED IN TRAINING IN VERDÃO

