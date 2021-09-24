Which stock is surfing the most with the appreciation of agricultural land?

Analysts of the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) have insisted on the thesis that the value of farmland is one of the main beneficiaries of the high agricultural price boom. commodities that comes from the field.

And looking at the actions listed on the Brazilian Stock Exchange with exposure to the appreciation of farmland, specialists Thiago Duarte, Henrique Brustolin and Pedro Soares, who sign the report obtained by the Agro Times, point to BrazilAgro (AGRO3) as the best choice within the sector in Brazil.

“Taking into account numbers released by the IHS Markit, between July and August of this year, the prices of Brazilian agricultural land appreciated by 32% in a one-year period, the biggest percentage gain within the historical series”, highlights the trio of analysts.

The productive region of Rio do Meio, located in Bahia, was evaluated at R$ 42,000 per hectare according to the IHS, a value very similar to that adopted by BrasilAgro in the sale of an area of ​​cultivation in the municipality of 2,86 thousand hectares for the total amount of R$ 130.1 million, with a value per hectare also equivalent to 250 bags of Soy.

BTG has a recommendation of purchase for BrasilAgro shares, with a target price of R$44 per share in 12 months, implying a potential appreciation of 58%, considering the current price.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation..

Interview: how to invest in agro in 2021?

O Money Times talked to Jojo Waschmann, CIO of Vitreous, to understand what is the best way to invest in a sector that does not stop growing in Brazil: agribusiness.

With great prominence in the country, many ask themselves how it is possible to earn money with agricultural commodities, without having to put their own hands on the land.

Knowing this, the manager is launching the Vitreous Agro, managed by BTG Pactual, which is the first multimarket agribusiness fund in Brazil. In him, the minimum investment amount is BRL 100.

According to Waschmann, the fund’s management fee is only 0.9%, that is, for every R$1 thousand invested, you pay only R$9.

And the performance fee is 10% on the positive result that exceeds 100% of the CDI, your benchmark.