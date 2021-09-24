Whindersson’s ex-fiancée Nunes shows off their baby and lets off steam

Maria Lina, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, showed a photo of their son and vented

the comedian Whindersson Nunes and his ex-fiancée, digital influencer Maria Lina, became parents of little João Miguel. But unfortunately, the baby did not resist after being born in a very premature birth, at just 22 weeks. He lived for about two days.

Maria Lina now showed a beautiful photo of the couple’s son. She showed a picture of the baby’s little hand holding the fingers of Whindersson Nunes. And when she showed the record, she vented and declared herself to her son.

The digital influencer wrote: “Happy son’s day, great love of my life! You will forever be the best part of my life. I carry you in my thoughts and inside my heart, for all eternity.”

Maria Lina is currently in Blumenau, her hometown, and she reflected on her life before starting a relationship with Whindersson Nunes, have João Miguel and separate from the comedian. Maria Lina and Whindersson dated for nine months.

She said: “I’m here in Blumenau and I decided to stop by my old apartment, which is not the one I’m here in, it’s the apartment I used to live in before moving to São Paulo. It was a very small apartment, very simple, but very tidy, I loved it a lot. And I went ahead and it was a mix of sensations because people know a lot about my life now, but my life before this happened, almost no one does. It was a mix of sensations, going ahead because I worked a lot to keep myself, to have money to keep myself, I bought all the furniture in the apartment with a lot of sweat, it was very sweaty, my kitchen utensils, my little sofa, I bought everything on my TV with my little money and it’s really nice to go back to a place that was so important to me. And I even got emotional because I remembered that I lived alone in that apartment just me and my kitten, I washed my clothes, I cooked my food, I did everything by myself. And I’m very proud of having done very well on my own, living alone in my apartment, I’m very proud of where I came from, I have great affection, I don’t have bad memories, only good ones. I had many special moments there with my friends, my family, my kitten, going there today warmed my heart. Just seeing it warmed my heart.”

Whindersson Nunes' baby, little João Miguel

Play Instagram Maria Lina showed this photo of her son with Whindersson Nunes

