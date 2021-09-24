Whindersson’s ex-fiancée Nunes shows off their baby and lets off steam

Maria Lina, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes, showed a photo of their son and vented

the comedian Whindersson Nunes and his ex-fiancée, digital influencer Maria Lina, became parents of little João Miguel. But unfortunately, the baby did not resist after being born in a very premature birth, at just 22 weeks. He lived for about two days.

Maria Lina now showed a beautiful photo of the couple’s son. She showed a picture of the baby’s little hand holding the fingers of Whindersson Nunes. And when she showed the record, she vented and declared herself to her son.

The digital influencer wrote: “Happy son’s day, great love of my life! You will forever be the best part of my life. I carry you in my thoughts and inside my heart, for all eternity.”

Maria Lina is currently in Blumenau, her hometown, and she reflected on her life before starting a relationship with Whindersson Nunes, have João Miguel and separate from the comedian. Maria Lina and Whindersson dated for nine months.

She said: “I’m here in Blumenau and I decided to stop by my old apartment, which is not the one I’m here in, it’s the apartment I used to live in before moving to São Paulo. It was a very small apartment, very simple, but very tidy, I loved it a lot. And I went ahead and it was a mix of sensations because people know a lot about my life now, but my life before this happened, almost no one does. It was a mix of sensations, going ahead because I worked a lot to keep myself, to have money to keep myself, I bought all the furniture in the apartment with a lot of sweat, it was very sweaty, my kitchen utensils, my little sofa, I bought everything on my TV with my little money and it’s really nice to go back to a place that was so important to me. And I even got emotional because I remembered that I lived alone in that apartment just me and my kitten, I washed my clothes, I cooked my food, I did everything by myself. And I’m very proud of having done very well on my own, living alone in my apartment, I’m very proud of where I came from, I have great affection, I don’t have bad memories, only good ones. I had many special moments there with my friends, my family, my kitten, going there today warmed my heart. Just seeing it warmed my heart.”

Tell us what you think!