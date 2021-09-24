Who can paint and who comes back: Tite summons Seleção this Friday for triple round | qualifiers – south america

The coach of the Brazilian men’s team, Tite, makes another call this Friday. It will be the fourth of the year – two for the qualifiers and one more for the Copa América – and the penultimate in 2022, as there is still a FIFA date for November, with two more games.

There are three more games – the second consecutive triple round to make up for the lost matches due to the pandemic – to, quite possibly, secure a place in Qatar’s World Cup in 2022. The Seleção is leading the qualifiers with eight victories in eight games.

The team’s agenda: the group starts performing on October 3rd and 4th. Brazil’s next games are against Venezuela, on the 7th, in Caracas, Colombia, on the 10th, in Barranquilla, and Uruguay, on the 14th, in Manaus.

Tite during Copa América: coach recalls this Friday — Photo: Getty Images

Tite anticipated the list last Friday with 40 names, not excluding players from the English league, but will cut part of the names to fit about 25 predicted names. There is still no formal agreement for the release of the British, but CBF and FIFA do not expect any problems this time.

It is good to remember that on the last date Fifa Tite even announced a list with nine substitutes, because they did not receive nine called up from England.

O ge broadcasts this Friday’s call live at 11am.

We’ve listed the latest entries below and we point out which news can be painted, who can leave and who should return among Tite’s favorites.

The position with the least news in Tite’s group, except for problems like the last call. Tite will call again Ederson, Manchester City, and Alisson, from Liverpool, in addition to Weverton, from Palmeiras, the iron trio that will hardly be changed.

With good performances at the Olympics, saints, from Athletico, was consolidated as the fourth option for Tite. Everson, from Atlético-MG, was highly praised for his trainings on the last FIFA date, when it wasn’t Ederson and Alisson.

Ederson remains firm in Manchester City and Brazil's national team goal — Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

The sector has the absolutes Marks, from PSG, and Thiago Silva, from Chelsea. At a high level of performances is coming Eder Militao, from Real Madrid, starter in the last rounds. The last wave has a new favorite for the walk until 2022: Lucas Verissimo, from Benfica.

The ex-Santista gained Tite’s trust, who chose him to play against Argentina over the experienced Miranda – in the match that ended up suspended – and against Peru. The technician placed Rodrigo Caio, back from injury after a long period at Flamengo, among the substitutes.

Alex Sandro and Danilo, from Juventus, despite the bad phase of the former Almighty of Italy, remain firm on the flanks of Tite. The dispute is for the other two places, with two competitors for each side, at least. But this time with possible changes.

if Daniel Alves he returned right after the Olympics, he lost his club and is about to define new directions – he could stop at Fluminense. Emerson, who moved from Barcelona to Tottenham, paints as more likely to return to Tite’s list.

On the other side, William Arana, from Atlético-MG, did not take the field on the last FIFA date, but will probably return. Renan Lodi, from Atlético de Madrid, has even returned to the starting lineup in the last two matches for the colchoneros, but he seems to be a step backwards at the moment.

Brazil has nine on a yellow card: Thiago Silva, Éder Militão, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Gerson, Lucas Paquetá, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Gabigol

Alex Sandro and Danilo in action for Juventus: the pair continue with a captive spot in Tite's selection group — Photo: AFP

The British veto opened a window to a long-requested opportunity. And pleased. we speak of Gerson, midfielder of Olympique de Marseille. He spent 45 minutes on the bench against Chile, entered the break and Tite decided to keep him against Argentina (for the few minutes of play) and against Peru.

The coaching staff liked the player’s participation, who returns for a new triple round. Right names are from housemour, from Real Madrid, Fred, from Manchester United, Lucas Paquetá, from Lyon, Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo, in addition to Fabinho, from Liverpool.

Gerson started Brazil against Peru in a 1-0 victory at Arena de Pernambuco — Photo: Ricardo Moraes / Reuters

As Casemiro, Gerson and Paquetá are hanging, it is likely that Bruno Guimaraes be called again. The Lyon midfielder is also hanging, but he is still doing well in France and with the confidence of the coaching staff. His performance in recent practice was praised by Tite.

If the commission calls seven or eight midfielders, it will open a place for claudinho, from Zenit of Russia. The former Bragantino player makes good matches and has a chance to paint again on the list. He was remembered, but was not on the last list because Zenit ordered his return.

The surprise may be the return of Philippe Coutinho, who has done a few minutes after the injury by Barcelona. He’s on the 40 list.

One of the sectors that brought news with the British veto, the attack has Neymar, even suspended from the first match against Venezuela, and some uncertainties. as the ge published, knee pains should leave Richardson from off the list. There is also doubt about the use of Roberto Firmino, currently in Liverpool reserve and in the final stages of recovery from injury.

Starting in most Manchester City games, Gabriel Jesus returns to Tite’s group. The same must happen with Gabigol, from Flamengo. Outstanding performance by Real Madrid, Vini Jr, even without having many chances with the coach, is quoted to return to the group – he started for 45 minutes against Chile.

Matheus Cunha, who fights for a place among the holders at Atlético de Madrid, was pleased in the last call-up, and must be remembered again. Malcolm, from Zenit, after a failed call-up – as he returned to Russia together with Claudinho -, little raph, which is doing well at Leeds United, and Antony vying for space among Tite’s favorites.

Tite put Peter, from Flamengo, in the list of substitutes.

Vini Jr submits to score in Real's victory over Valencia: Player waits for another chance in Tite's group — Photo: Reuters

TITE’S LAST CALL:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras) and Santos (Athletico) and Everson (Atlético-MG);

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Miranda (São Paulo);

Sides: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG), and Daniel Alves (São Paulo);

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Claudinho (Zenit), Éverton Ribeiro (Flemish), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique), Matheus Nunes (Sporting) and Edenílson (International);

Attackers: Neymar (PSG), Firmino (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton), Gabigol (Flemish), Hulk (Atlético-MG), Vini Jr (Real Madrid) and Malcolm (Zenit).