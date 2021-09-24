Who is Solange Gomes? Peoa from A Fazenda 13 reveals bombastic past · TV News

Nominated for the first farm of A Fazenda 13, Solange Gomes has given the name during her stay in Itapecerica da Serra and made her participation in the reality show. But the ex-muse of Tuba do Gugu had already revealed several controversies of her personal life long before she was confined.

The former stage assistant is 47 years old and began her career at Domingo Legal in 1998, remaining until 2001. Alongside Luiza Ambiel, who was in A Fazenda 12, Solange was one of the main muses of the film Bath of Gugu and posed for men’s magazines like Sexy and Playboy.

In 2000, Solange had a daughter, Stephanie Gomes, the result of her relationship with the pagodeiro Wagner Dias Bastos, known as Waguinho, with whom she had a troubled relationship. When the child was four years old, the actress denounced the ex for not paying child support, and he was eventually arrested.

In 2019, the actress released her biography, which was named Solange Gomes – Sem Regrets, with 452 pages. In the book, the actress detailed several sexual relationships she had with celebrities — including the infamous threesome with Márcio Garcia and his brother, Marcelo Garcia.

Among the famous people he has already related to, names such as Arthur Aguiar and Renato Gaúcho are present in the biography. She, however, does not mention any date with Nego do Borel, as stated by her advisor, Thiago Sarmento. According to him, Solange would have stayed with the funkeiro once in 2016.

In addition to the romances, the ex-muse also revealed that she had had three abortions in her teens and was sexually abused at the age of nine by an acquaintance of the family. At the time, he was afraid to tell his mother, but later ended up revealing everything.

Despite her partnership with Luiza Ambiel in the 1990s, Solange had a heated and insulting discussion with her fellow ex-peo at the end of last year. Solange accused her co-worker of being a snob by ignoring her and listed several favors she had done for her former friend.

