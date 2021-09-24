who is the R$465 million player admired by Guardiola and tried by the club for two years without success

It is common for the Manchester City, being one of the most powerful clubs in the world, the realization of the signings of players that interest him. With a lot of money contributed, the ‘yes’ is almost certain. However, the script is not the same when it comes to a specific athlete: Mikel Oyarzabal.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Chelsea and Manchester City face off this Saturday (25) in one of the most anticipated matches at the start of the Premier League. The match for the 6th round will be broadcast exclusively for Star+ subscribers from 8:30 am (from Brasília). Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

History has been repeating itself for two years now: City are dating the signing of the player from real society, but the outcome turns out not to be the expected for the English.

With a contract until June 2024 with the Spanish team, Oyarzabal, who played in the last european cup and the Olympics for the Spain, has a termination fine of 75 million euros (R$ 465 million).

And City’s interest doesn’t come by chance. Oyarzabal, according to the TalkSport, has the admiration of coach Pep Guardiola.

According to the vehicle, the coach wanted to bring the Spaniard to replace Leroy Sané, negotiated with the Bayern Munchen in the 2020 summer transfer market.





And the interest remains active. For the 2022 summer window, Pep has Oyarzabal as a target for Manchester City.

Oyarzabal has defended Real Sociedad for seven seasons. In all, there are 245 games and 68 goals.