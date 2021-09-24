Why did Medrado leave A Fazenda 13? Find out what Record hid · TV News

Fernanda Medrado withdrew from A Fazenda 13 on Thursday night (23). The rapper rang the bell and asked to leave the reality show, but Record did not contextualize the reasons that led her to make the decision. The program only showed the moment when she said she wanted to give up.

Not even on Wednesday (22), when the peoa began to think about leaving confinement, did Edir Macedo’s broadcaster contextualize the action. Claytão’s ex-wife was initially advised not to give up by her friends and a psychological service.

On Thursday night, however, Fernanda left the headquarters without fanfare and without warning anyone, promising that she would come back soon, which didn’t happen. She rang the bell and said, “I want to drop out of the program.”

Then he left the stage without saying goodbye and without picking up his belongings. The moment didn’t pass at PlayPlus, and Record only showed this excerpt without any explanation.

Unlike what happened in Lucas Penteado’s withdrawal from BBB21, which was broadcast by Globoplay and contextualized within the program, the public who supported Medrado did not have the same clarification. No tribute was paid to the rapper as long as her trajectory, as Globo did to the actor.

know the real reason

Medrado began to feel bad about herself after the live shack she made with Rico Melquiades during the formation of the farm last Tuesday (21). The rapper worried about her image outside the program after a conversation in which Mussunzinho said the fight could have put her in a position of “son of a bitch”.

The next day, Fernanda asked the opinion of several pedestrians about the bullshit with Rico before saying that she wanted to leave the confinement. When she threatened to give up and rang the bell twice, the ex-MTV himself called her in to talk, and the two made up.

Reconciliation, however, was not enough. Medrado also felt bad about being “left out” by MC Gui, Mussunzinho and Gui Araujo because of his friendship with Dayane Mello. “If you continue to be her friend, we will end up moving away from you, because she has attitudes that we don’t like”, explained the funkeiro.

The ex-Power Couple spent the afternoon in seclusion and made her final decision without telling any friends. Not even the pedestrians knew for sure the reason for her “disappearance”, since the official announcement was only made by Adriane Galisteu during the live program.

In a statement, Medrado’s team stated that she was psychologically very shaken, which greatly influenced the decision. Inside the house, Arcrebiano de Araújo stated that he lacked empathy with the participant.

By giving up the game, Fernanda gave up her fee and the car she had won in a dynamic of the first week.

Check out the statement from Medrado’s team below:

Mental health is no joke. We ask you to respect Medrado’s decision, it was a great dream, she had to be very brave to give up. She will be fine. This moment is one of love and acceptance.🤍 pic.twitter.com/28gaHctpwB — Medrado 🍪 (@medradome) September 24, 2021

