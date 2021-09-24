Why Lithuanian government warns against Chinese cellphone use | Technology

The message was clear: get rid of your Chinese cell phones.

This was the warning given to Lithuanian citizens who own a smartphone made in China.

The government also advised against the purchase of a new device that comes from this Asian country.

“Our recommendation is not to acquire new Chinese phones and to get rid of the ones already purchased as soon as possible,” said Deputy Defense Minister Margiris Abukevicius on Tuesday (21/9).

This warning is the result of a report made by the National Cybersecurity Center of Lithuania, which carried out tests on several cell phone models.

The researchers identified that a device made by the company Xiaomi had some censorship functions to terms and words built into the operating system.

Another model, produced by Huawei, could be vulnerable to cyber attacks.

2 of 3 Xiaomi logo in a store in Shanghai, China. — Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song Xiaomi logo in a store in Shanghai, China. — Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song

According to the Lithuanian experts’ report, the Mi 10T 5G smartphone, which is Xiaomi’s flagship, has a software that can detect and censor terms such as “Free Tibet”, “Long Live Taiwan Independence” or “Democratic Movement”.

In the document, it was also highlighted that more than 440 terms can be censored by the applications installed on the device, including the default internet browser.

In Europe, this smartphone phrase or word censorship feature has been turned off, but the report says it can be re-enabled remotely at any time.

Until the closing of this report, Xiaomi did not respond to the BBC’s request for answers and comments on the matter.

The investigation’s authors also found that the Chinese company’s device was transferring encrypted phone usage data to a server located in Singapore.

“This is important not just for Lithuania, but for all countries that use Xiaomi equipment,” added those responsible for the report.

The smartphone maker has recently become popular after making a number of more affordable models available.

The strategy led the company to increase revenue by 64% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the previous year.

Likelihood of cyber attacks

3 of 3 Huawei and ZTE Designated as US National Security Threats — Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters Huawei and ZTE Designated as US National Security Threats — Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

The survey also found a flaw in Huawei’s P40 5G phone, which put users into risk of cyber security breach.

“AppGallery, Huawei’s official app store, directs users to third-party email addresses, where some of the apps have been classified by antivirus programs as malicious or virus-infected,” says a joint statement from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense and the Center National Cybersecurity.

A Huawei spokesperson told the BBC that the company complies with the laws and regulations of the countries where it operates and prioritizes cyber security and privacy.

“Data is never processed outside the Huawei device,” he said.

“AppGallery only collects and processes the data necessary to allow its customers to find, install and manage third-party apps, just like other app stores [fazem]”he added.

Huawei also performs security checks to ensure that the user only downloads “applications that are safe,” the company notes.

The Lithuanian team of researchers also examined a 5G model manufactured by the OnePlus company. The conclusion was that he has no problems.

The publication of the document comes at a time when tensions between Lithuania and China are increasing.

Last month, China demanded that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador from Beijing and said it would, in turn, recall its diplomatic envoy from Vilnius, the country’s capital in Europe.

The dispute began when Taiwan announced it would open Representative Offices in Lithuania.

Other Taiwanese embassies in Europe and the United States use the name of the country’s capital, Taipei, to avoid a direct reference to the direct name of the island itself, which China claims as part of its territory.