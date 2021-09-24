Why the Lithuanian government warned against using Chinese cell phones

by

An advertisement for the Xiaomi 10T Pro phone with two women walking past.

Credit, EPA

Photo caption,

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense report claims to have discovered that the Xiaomi 10T phone has censorship functions.

The message was clear: get rid of your Chinese cell phones.

This was the warning given to Lithuanian citizens who own a smartphone made in China.

The government also advised against the purchase of a new device that comes from this Asian country.

“Our recommendation is not to acquire new Chinese phones and to get rid of the ones already purchased as soon as possible,” said Deputy Defense Minister Margiris Abukevicius on Tuesday (21/9).