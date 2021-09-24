With 26.15%, Liziane Gutierrez is the 1st eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”

Yeah, it didn’t work for Liziane Gutierrez! With a troubled past and full of controversies, the model was unable to win over the public and last Thursday (23) said goodbye to “A Fazenda 13” with 26.15%. She competed in the field with Solange Gomes, which received 26.44%, and Borel, which was guaranteed with 47.41%. Remembering that in the rural reality show, the vote is for whoever stays.

Remember how the land was formed

The formation of the swidden began with Bil Araújo revealing the powers of the red and yellow flames. He chose the yellow one and won R$ 10 thousand. The red one got Victor Pecoraro, who had the opportunity to exchange between two people from the bay and the headquarters. He took Liziane and dayane from the stall and put Borel and Solange.

Then came Gui Araújo, the farmer of the week, and with a firm speech he indicated Borel directly to the farm. Of course the singer did not like it and promised to return the vote if he is saved by the public.

The open voting then began! There were several votes and very controversial. Solange gossip, little mussun called dayane of “disguised”, Liziane she burst into tears and asked for empathy… But the icing on the cake was the bickering between Fernanda Medrado and Rich Melquiades!

The singer returns the vote for the comedian, but he didn’t like it and uttered several insults. She was called “superb”, “arrogant”, “false”, “liar”, “forced” and “evil”. Vish!

Liziane and dayane were tied with 4 votes each, it was up to Gui Araújo decide who would go to the farm. He chose Liziane and the pawn pulled Solange — that’s because the second farmer can always pull someone from the farm. Finally, the participants played the “one left” and Erika left.

The dancer, in turn, won the chance to veto one of the roceiros of the Prova do Farmeiro, vetoed Borel and was consecrated as Farmer of the week!

