With 661 new deaths. Brazil has 2nd day of discharge on average

Brazil recorded 661 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 593,018. As a result, the moving average of deaths increased for the second day in a row. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 534 people died in the last seven days, which indicates an 18% increase compared to 14 days ago. Since yesterday, the country returned to show acceleration in the moving average, a trend it had not had since June 21st. The increase in the average takes place two weeks after the long September 7 holiday.

In addition, today the country completes ten consecutive days with the average above 500. The index came to be below this number for six days until September 13, when it rose again.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

In the last 24 hours, 25,348 new cases of the disease were also registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,307,960 diagnoses have been made.

Just like yesterday, nine states showed an acceleration trend in the moving average of deaths. Eight and the Federal District were stable, while the other nine were down.

Regions also repeated the trends of the previous day. The Midwest was the only one to show stability (-15%), while the Northeast was the only one to show a drop (-16%). The others were discharged: North (76%), Southeast (30%) and South (25%).

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (42%)

Minas Gerais: stable (11%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (37%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (0%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-6%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-27%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-35%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-13%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-5%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil recorded 648 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has registered 592,964 deaths caused by the disease.

According to information provided by the folder, 24,611 confirmed cases of covid-19 were reported in Brazil between yesterday and today. The total number of infected reached 21,308,178 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,319,520 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 395,694 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.