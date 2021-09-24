With Antony and Edenílson, Tite summons the team for the next three qualifiers | Brazilian Team

Brazil will face, away from home, Venezuela, on the 7th of October, and Colombia, on the 10th. Then, on the 14th, they will host Uruguay at the Arena da Amazônia.

Even suspended from the first game, for having taken the second yellow card in the competition, Neymar was called up. Richarlison, who is recovering from knee pain, is embezzled.

The list has a newcomer: Antony from Ajax. Another novelty was the maintenance of Edenílson, who was called up for the first time last month due to several athletes that Tite could not count on.

Present in the last rounds of the Qualifiers, Daniel Alves was out this time. The veteran is still looking for a new club after terminating his contract with São Paulo. Émerson Royal was summoned to take his place.

See the players summoned by Tite:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palm trees)

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palm trees) Full-backs: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Émerson (Tottenham) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Éder Militão (Real Madrid) and Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Edenilson (International) Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) and Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Attackers: Antony (Ajax), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gabigol (Flemish)

1 de 1 Tite, coach of the Brazilian men’s soccer team, during call-up — Photo: Amanda Paiva/CBF Tite, coach of the Brazilian men’s soccer team, during call-up — Photo: Amanda Paiva/CBF

Brazil’s preparation for the two away matches will not be at Granja Comary, home of the Seleção, but in Bogotá, the Colombian capital, to facilitate logistics and reduce the athletes’ fatigue.

According to Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the Selection, national clubs that had players called up will have their Brasileirão games postponed.

Eight of the athletes called by Tite are hanging by yellow cards: Thiago Silva, Éder Militão, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Gerson, Lucas Paquetá, Gabriel Jesus and Gabigol.

