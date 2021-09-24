With shows and events released in October in SC, who will be able to participate?

Decree establishes measures for public with more than 500 people; complementary ordinance to be published

In concerts and events with more than 500 people in Santa Catarina, the decree 1486, published this Thursday (23), establishes that only people with a complete vaccination schedule or with a negative test for Covid-19 will be able to participate from October.

In addition, the use of a mask is mandatory indoors. The measurements are part of the “Secure Event” protocol. According to the Superintendent of Health Surveillance of the State, Eduardo Macário, a complementary ordinance to the decree will be published for events with less public.

Over the next few months, events will be held as follows:

October : 60% capacity;

: 60% capacity; November : 70%;

: 70%; December: 80% of the audience in the same space.

In events with more than 500 people, the exams that must be presented are the RT-qPCR exam, performed within 72 hours prior to the event, or Antigen Search for SARS-Cov-2 by swab, performed within the previous 48 hours, with a result “negative, non-reactive or not detected”.

The measure includes corporate events, trade fairs, shows and entertainment. Social events are also included, which are those with no admission charge, such as weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and get-togethers

The environment must also have an HVAC system included in the PMOC (Maintenance, Operation and Control Plan). The goal is renewal and air quality.

The organizers of any event must create a contingency plan so that the municipal health agency can carry out due inspection.

The contingency plan for events with more than 500 people must be approved by the municipality where the event will take place.