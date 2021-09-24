With war between contestants and judges, Top Chef returns with ‘intimate challenge’ · TV News

With a mix of culinary competition and confinement, the third season of Top Chef Brasil will debut this Friday (24) on Record. On the menu, the dispute led by Felipe Bronze returns with wars between judges and participants, a characteristic evaluated by the presenter as an “intimate challenge” within the game.

“What we look for in Top Chef, above all, is evolution. If someone goes in there making very good food, we want from there up. We are challenging them because, deep down, a competition like this is an intimate challenge, from each of the 15 chefs who will enter. It’s a personal competition, for the participant to go as far as he can, and we always want to take a little extra,” stated Bronze in a press interview.

During the season’s presentation to journalists, which was attended by the TV news, the presenter emphasized that the confinement of cooks, one of the format’s differentials, provides the public with an understanding of the motivations of each professional.

“What goes through the mind of a guy, a girl, to make a dish so creative and, at the same time, so crazy? We see if the person is also like that, chaotic or organized. And we have amazing surprises too. . There are people who are quiet and the dish has something completely different, it has become a technique. It is very rich to know the people behind the dishes,” he said.

From the standpoint of human curiosity, it’s amazing to be able to understand what actually happens behind the scenes of an insane competition like the Top Chef. Guys, just say this, they’re on a walk of about, I don’t know, 100 meters from the kitchen to the house. It’s crazy. The person leaves a pressure cooker and enters another, you don’t know where you squeeze the most.

Chica Barros, director-general of the reality show, said that the program will undergo an upheaval throughout the season, including changes in its dynamics. “This spoiler I won’t give, but we changed the rules halfway to surprise, because we really had a crazy decision to make and we took it together,” he delivered.

“We also fulfilled a wish of ours, which we had since the first season, which was to play with this issue of having an Emmanuel team [Bassoleil] versus one of Felipe Bronze, and put Ailin [Aleixo] in a difficult decision situation there, and it was incredible,” added Chica.

There’s something really amazing, about cooks in general, which is this delivery. Their life is very confused with their work. , it’s hard work. So, this thing is not disconnected from what is reality and what is kitchen. I, at least, watched the programs and had this desire to see what goes beyond there. You see the person’s personality cooking and you want to understand. We have this extension. Immediately, the guy leaves, goes to the lounge, to the house, and you understand. So, really, I think it’s a show for those who like reality TV, entertainment, with amazing cuisine.

The third season of Top Chef Brasil debuts this Friday (24), at 23:15, on Record. Presented by Felipe Bronze, the reality has the evaluation of the judges Ailin Aleixo and Emmanuel Bassoleil. In the program, 15 chefs compete for the R$300 thousand prize.

Check out the trailer for the season:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos