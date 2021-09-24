Without Daniel Alves, the newspaper takes stock of Fluminense’s reinforcements in 2021

Fluminense lived the expectation of closing with a strong reinforcement in recent days. It was Daniel Alves. The hiring did not happen. As the last day of entries in the Brazilian Championship is this Friday, no one else is coming in 2021. Thus, the group gained nine new faces during this season.

Of the nine hired, only one is currently a starter in the team led by Marcão. Contested right-back Samuel Xavier. The Lance newspaper, in its online version, showed a balance of the season of all tricolor reinforcements in the year. Check out:

Samuel Xavier

Among those confirmed over the past few months, the only holder is right-back Samuel Xavier, who has been questioned by fans after bad performances recently.

Nonato

Midfielder Nonato started the last matches due to the embezzlement, but gave a good response to Marcão. In his case, the competition in the middle with André, Martinelli and Yago Felipe complicates the fight for position, but leaves him as a man of confidence.

David Braz and Manoel

​Among defenders, David Braz has only played five games, three as a starter. Manoel, currently in transition after an injury, was chosen in Nino’s absence during the Olympic Games. He had some flaws, but also made good starts, which made him an immediate reserve. There are 17 games and a goal scored so far.

Khazars and Jhon Arias

Wellington

In the case of defensive midfielder Wellington, there are 28 matches, nine of them as a starter. However, he did not win over the crowd, despite receiving several opportunities throughout the season. Young André, for example, was behind the veteran in line, but he passed recently and even caused a change of scheme to start the games.

Abel Hernández and Raúl Bobadilla

In the case of the attack, Abel Hernández had been having a good following and was important to Roger Machado. However, he ended up losing ground with Marcão and, in the absence of shirt 9, who won the spot as a starter was Raúl Bobadilla, the other hiring for the sector. The center forward played little at the beginning, but saw the new coach give more opportunities and has been important. Both have a contract only until the end of this year and are waiting to know if they will renew.