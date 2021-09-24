Without vaccine, three brothers die of covid-19 within an 8-day interval in Santa Catarina – Saúde

Eight days separate the dates from death of three brothers who died as a result of complications from the Covid-19 in the city of São João do Sul, in Santa Catarina. None of them were vaccinated, which generated a great controversy in the small town of Santa Catarina.

Deneci Carboni Pedro, 51, died on Monday, 21, after being hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for 21 days. Before her, the brothers Valdecir, 49, and Denilde Carboni Pedro, 52, died on September 13 within 7 hours of the death of Valdecir, who died at 5:00 am, and Denilde, who died at 2:00 pm. Both, also due to complications caused by the coronavirus. Controversy in the city of approximately seven thousand inhabitants was installed as to the reasons that led the three not to get vaccinated.

Shortly after Deneci’s death, local newspapers published statements by the municipal health secretary, Rejane Elíbio, that vaccines had been offered but that the brothers had refused to take them. At the same time, Altair Carboni Pedro, 55, who is the brother of the three victims, also went to the press to confirm that they had not been vaccinated, but giving a new version, in which he said that Valdecir was unable to immunize due to work, and that the other two sisters were afraid of the reactions because they were diabetic and were not well informed about the immunizers.

The controversy settled in the city for good, and sought after by the report of state this Thursday, neither party wanted to speak. The health secretary said in a note that the municipality has not measured “efforts in carrying out joint actions to raise awareness and immunize the population, carrying out the vaccine schedule during the week and even collective effort on Saturdays, so that as many of the population as possible are immunized , following the schedule of the State Health Department”.

The text does not make it clear whether the three brothers who died in eight days refused the vaccine. It just states that “as everyone knows, vaccination is not mandatory. Citizens have the right to choose whether to vaccinate or not”. The note further states that the secretariat carried out active searches, but it is not clear whether the brothers who were victims of the disease were treated.

The report tried to contact a brother of the victims who refused to speak and the daughter of one of the victims, who did not answer the calls.