woman escapes being crushed by train

A woman barely missed being run over by a train at a railway crossing in Holland. In a video captured by a surveillance camera, it is possible to see her walking close to the rail, even with the gates down.

She turns left and tries to go into an area that apparently gives access to a station. However, with the gate closed, she gives up and is forced to run to escape the speeding train. She avoids being hit by the train by just a few centimeters.

According to ProRail, responsible for trains in the Netherlands, more than a third of delays on this line are triggered by people walking or crossing the tracks. Thus, train operators are forced to decelerate and other trains following them are instructed by traffic control to run at a slower pace, causing a snowball effect.

Reckless attitudes occur even with authorities imposing fines on violators between 150 and 250 euros (R$926 to R$1,551).

Check out the video:

