Woman undergoes unprecedented artificial heart transplantation

Dand according to an article published by Galileo magazine, after 8 long hours of surgery, doctors at UofL Health – Jewish Hospital and at the University of Louisville, in the United States, concluded, last September 14th, the first transplantation of a model of artificial heart called ‘Aeson’ in a 57-year-old woman.

Although the revolutionary device, recently launched by the French company Carmat, has already been implanted in male patients, contrary to other technologies in the area, the piece has proved to be compact enough to fit in smaller chest cavities, especially present in women.

“For half the world’s population [as mulheres], the completion of this procedure by the team at UofL Health – Jewish Hospital brings new hope for a long life,” celebrated Mark Slaughter, surgical director of heart transplantation at UofL Health, professor and chair of the Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at the Faculty of Medicine from UofL and one of the leaders of historic surgery, in a press release.

The transplanted patient will have been diagnosed this year with end-stage biventricular heart failure, explains Galileo magazine, and years earlier she had already undergone cardiac surgery.

The ‘Aeson’ model was specially designed for people affected by this clinical condition, in which the two sides of the heart cannot pump blood. This bioprosthesis is used as a temporary replacement for the cardiac organ in these patients while they wait for a definitive heart transplant — an intervention that can take years to arrive or sometimes never happens.

Currently, the experimental technology is still in the clinical research phase in the United States, with approval from the regulatory agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has already been implemented in two other North American patients this year, both males.

However, in Europe, where its use has already been approved, approximately 20 men will have received the transplant.

