Worlds 2021: USA only has 2 players in the LoL Worlds; Korea leads the ranking

O Worlds 2021 it is approaching. Known among fans as the great World of LoL, Riot Games’ biggest competition of the year is bringing together the best League of Legends players from all over the planet, those of many different nationalities.

Who else has players in the tournament is the Korea, followed by China. The two regions are also the ones with the most teams in the competition, with four representatives each.

Although the region of North America is one of the most important and with a league of its own, the entire championship has only two players from the United States.

Worlds 2021: Nationality of players

As already mentioned, Korea is the country with the most players in the tournament. This is because many teams choose Korean players as “import”, so their lineups end up being mixed.

China comes next with 21 players, followed by Vietnam and Taiwan. The curious fact is precisely for North America, which despite having three representative teams, has only two players from the United States, tactical (Team Liquid) and Blaber (Cloud9).

See below the number of players of each nationality, with data computed by LoL Fandom:

South Korea: 40 players

China: 21 players

Vietnam: 10*

Taiwan: 9 players

Brazil: 6 players

Australia: 5 players

Russia: 4 players

Turkey: 4 players

Hong Kong: 4 players

Denmark: 3 players

Germany: 3 players

Argentina: 2 players

Belgium: 2 players

Czech Republic: 2 players

France: 3 players

Japan: 2 players

Poland: 2 players

Sweden: 2 players

United States: 2 players

Canada: 2 players

Peru: 2 players

*Vietnam will not participate in Worlds 2021, but rumors show that GAM is still working with Riot to try to reverse the local decision and get travel, along with Saigon Buffalo.

The other nations that have only 1 representative in the World of LoL are the following: Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Peru, Romania, Spain, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

Precisely for being one of the world’s LoL powers, Korea is also the region that won the most editions of the Worlds. Remember all the LoL world champions so far:

O Worlds 2021 will start on October 5th and already have their groups defined.