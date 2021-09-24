Wuhan scientists wanted to infect bats with coronavirus in 2018, says media

Scientists in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first case of COVID-19 was recorded, planned to infect cave-dwelling bats with modified coronaviruses as early as 2018, according to one media.

The scientists requested US$ 14 million (R$ 73 million) to carry out a project about 18 months before the official announcement of the COVID-19 outbreak, indicates the Telegraph newspaper, citing documents obtained.

Supposedly, scientists in Wuhan planned to implement the modified airborne coronaviruses in bat habitats in China so that they would create immunity and be able to protect them from diseases that could be transmitted to humans.

The researchers wanted to introduce through the animals’ skin “nanoparticles containing new chimeric S proteins” from coronaviruses into caves in the Chinese province of Yunnan. In addition, scientists wanted to create genetically engineered chimeric viruses to more easily infect humans.

Although the researchers wanted to hold educational events to inform the population of their work, they were refused the requested funding because the experiments “could endanger local residents,” according to the media.

British zoologist Peter Daszak and one of the leading virologists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Shi Zhengli, could participate in the study, according to the journal.

Previously, China has repeatedly denied the theory of the emergence of COVID-19 in Wuhan’s laboratory. In March, the World Health Organization published the full version of the report prepared by the international team, which says that the leaked version of the virus from the Chinese laboratory is “unlikely”.

The WHO suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 virus would likely have been transmitted from bats to humans via another animal.