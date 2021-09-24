Xand Avião releases the album Viva La Vida after breaking up with DJ Ivis

“Viva La Vida” is the new album by Xand Avião that has reached digital platforms today. For those who are a fan of Coldplay, the name of the forrozeiro’s new work may sound familiar and it does have everything to do with the English band.

“‘Viva La Vida’ is an expression I’ve used for many years. I was taking a trip with my wife out of Brazil right when Coldplay released [em 2008]. I listened to the music, found that wonderful melody, and saw that the lyrics speak of good. Today I always use the hashtag on my networks”, recalls Xand in a chat with splash in Fortaleza, where he has lived since 2002.

The unpublished album has seven tracks and marks a new phase in the singer’s career, as Xand had to return to producing — something he hadn’t done since the time of Aviões do Forró — after breaking up with DJ Ivis, his former producer. Besides him, Emanoel Dias, who had already worked with Xand Avião at the time of the band, also helped in the production.

The album name was one of the last things defined, but it seems to have made sense at the right time. “We already had everything: location, scenery, songs. All that was needed was the title. Then I remembered ‘Viva La Vida’ and everyone agreed right away”. Recorded in June, before the scandal involving DJ Ivis came to light, the entire record was re-recorded without the participation of the former producer, who is in prison.

“Viva La Vida” now arrives as an audiovisual project, recorded at Lagoa de Uruaú, in Beberibe (CE), a place chosen by Xand himself. “Bebi Up Cair” is the next work song after “Superação Digital”, a partnership with Zé Vaqueiro already released as a single in August and which is also on the album.

“Bebi Up Cair” speaks of a romance marked by comings and goings and disappointment. The track gets a clip today at 11am. The videos of the other songs will be released every Friday, at the same time, on the singer’s official YouTube channel.

eight months isolated

Xand Avião is aware that the pandemic is not over yet, but celebrates the moment of overcoming difficulties with the advance of vaccination. He has already taken the first dose of the vaccine and is eagerly awaiting the second dose.

“I picked up covid right at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, and after that I got kind of excited. I spent eight months without setting foot outside the house. If it weren’t for my wife and children to support me, I would have went into depression,” he confesses.

A year and a half later, in Fortaleza, where events for up to 300 people are already authorized by the authorities, Xand also took the opportunity to announce a new festival entirely dedicated to forró and piseiro, a genre that grew at a rapid pace throughout the pandemic. He hits the road in 2022 alongside new talent in the scene, such as Zé Vaqueiro —who is managed by him— and João Gomes, a singer with 10 songs in Spotify’s top 50.

“Music works when the audience identifies. And we always innovate, dare. When I started solo as Xand Avião, I allowed myself to be more daring. I dare to make mistakes. But generally I get it right,” he says about the new sound of forró, more electronics, and also its bets on new talents.

“I wanted to prove that I’m not just a forró singer”

Zé Vaqueiro sings with Xand Avião in “Superação Digital” Image: Disclosure

On the new record, Xand Avião bet on arrocha tones, electronic forró and some guitar riffs. At the same time that the songs are danceable, worthy of the festival, they also work to be played on radio stations and streams that set trends.

“When I went to record ‘Casal Raiz’, which is not a forró, I was criticized by my fans for playing arrocha, sertanejo. But I knew the song was good and it would work. I wanted to prove that I’m not just a singer of forró. It’s my natural style, it’s where I came from, but I wanted to show the people that I could sing everything,” he recalls about the 2019 song.

“Then ‘Casal Raiz’ broke out and became the ninth most played song in the country. This album also has that. I dared in some things, I hope it works out, but I really liked the result. Even because I went back to producing, something I didn’t been a long time ago.”

In addition to “Superação Digital” and “Bebi Up Cair”, Xand Avião’s new album also brings the songs “É de Mim Que Você Gosto”, “Fora de Cogitação”, “Os Home Tudo Apaixonado”, “Vou Botar Pra Dentro” ” and “I’ll Owe you.”

*UOL traveled at the invitation of the festival