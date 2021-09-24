Xand Avião says he was ‘an idiot and an imbecile’ with Cremosinho; watch – It’s Hit

The singer Xand Airplane he decided to speak, this Thursday morning (23), about the video of the expulsion from Cremosinho from the stage of an event — held in the capital of Ceará. In stories on Instagram, the commander of Aviões said that he spoke with the digital influencer still on Wednesday night (23). The forrozeiro acknowledged having been rude and rude when taking the potiguar off stage.

“I tried to be funny, I wanted to play a joke with Cremosinho. I ended up being an idiot and an imbecile, that’s the right word. I was, at the very least, rude, unnecessarily. I made a mistake and I’m here assuming my mistake. it did me wrong. Unfortunately, when I saw the video I saw that I was totally rude and rude and I’m not like that,” declared Xand Avião.

Watch:

I’m not perfect. I am prone to mistakes and successes. I’m here assuming my mistakes.

understand the case

Subtitle:

Xand Avião and Zé Vaqueiro were on the pocket show stage during the event Photograph:

Reproduction/Instagram

Xand Avião held a pocket show with the presence of businessmen at the launch of a new event, in Fortaleza. In videos made by guests, the singer interrupts Cremosinho, who was singing. “Assumptions, tomorrow, you’re going to the Safadão concert, are you going to do the same thing?”, asked Xand Avião

Cremosinho immediately replied: “if he calls, he has to do it, right?”, already being removed from the stage by Xand Avião, who says that the boy would have other attributes. “I’ve already seen a nude photo of you,” he explains, removing Cremosinho from the stage.

See show moment:

Also on Wednesday night, Xand Avião posted a statement with an apology to Cremosinho.

“Yesterday was a very special day for me. A project we’ve been working on for months got off the ground and in the midst of so much joy, I need to make an apology. During the party, Cremosinho came on stage and I made a joke that, seeing the videos today, it sounded like rudeness on my part. I was saddened seeing the footage and I manage to put myself in his shoes to understand that I was wrong. So I apologize to him and everyone who rightly pulled my ear by the wobble. Sorry, friend,” declared Xand Avião.