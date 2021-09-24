Xanxerê Hospital makes emergency overcrowding alert

São Paulo Regional Hospital (Photo: Disclosure)

The Board of São Paulo Regional Hospital (HRSP), in Xanxerê, issued a statement on the morning of Friday, the 24th, alerting the population about the overcrowding of the emergency. The unit expresses “concern” and asks for the support of the regional community. “The demand for patient care and hospitalization has increased considerably”, points out an official note.

Until this Friday morning, 27 patients from Xanxerê and neighboring municipalities were hospitalized in the Emergency, and there is one intubated patient. In 24 hours 125 patients were seen.

According to the direction of the HRSP, the situation has placed the Emergency at the limit of technical capacity (number of nursing professionals and physicians, in addition to the number of beds). “The circumstance puts future emergency care that may arise at risk”, warns the hospital.

“Due to the fact that we are entering on the weekend – where the Basic Health Units will be closed, the institution asks for the understanding of the community, so that the HRSP Emergency is only accessed in cases of extreme urgency and emergency”, informs the statement .

The direction of the HRSP also points out that the emergency works with a reception protocol and risk classification. “The classification is a tool developed by the Ministry of Health and used to assess and identify patients who need priority care – according to clinical severity, risk potential, or health problems.”

The hospital informs that the protocol prioritizes the care of patients classified in red and yellow, while the others, classified in green and blue, can wait or look for the Health and Emergency Care Units of the municipalities themselves.