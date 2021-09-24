Xbox Perfect Dark reboot with Crystal Dynamics collaboration • Eurogamer.pt

Xbox hired Crystal Dynamics, the producer famous for working on Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers, to help develop the Perfect Dark reboot.

The revelation was made on The Initiative studio’s Twitter, which you can see below:

“We’re partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world-class team behind character-based games like Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation,” said The Initiative on Twitter. “The teams couldn’t miss the opportunity to work together. We’re still in the early stages of development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to realize Perfect Dark’s vision!”

Perfect Dark update! We are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world class team behind character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation. pic.twitter.com/EiqjU99wMa — TheInitiative (@TheInitiative) September 24, 2021

Microsoft’s reboot of Perfect Dark was announced at The Game Awards last year, where it was described as a “secret agent blockbuster” game aimed at reinventing the franchise. You can see the reveal trailer below: