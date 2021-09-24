Xbox Series X Halo Edition goes on pre-order this Thursday

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Special Edition pre-order starts next Thursday, September 23, at 3pm. The console will cost R$ 5,699 and will have limited stock at selected retailers (see below). Its design is exclusive, with several elements that refer to the Halo franchise. Deliveries begin on December 8, same release date as Infinite Halo.

Image: Xbox/PlaybackSource: Xbox/Reproduction

What changes in Xbox Series X Halo Edition?

The main changes are in the look of the console. The top-of-the-line Xbox’s square and black exterior gets several details that, in this writer’s humble opinion, make the look more interesting. There are dark metallic panels, in various shades of gray, with gold accents. Above them is also a pattern of stars — “as seen on the surface of Zeta Halo,” according to Microsoft.

The gray-and-gold pattern extends to the controller, which looks more interesting than regular black or white — or even color, recently released. In addition, the upper opening of the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Special Edition is accented with the blue glow of Cortana, an important character. One change that isn’t visual is the on and off sounds, which are customized according to the Halo theme — but Microsoft didn’t give more details about this.

To top off the package, happy Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Special Edition buyers will get a digital copy of the game. There are no changes in processing or storage capabilities compared to the regular Xbox Series X.

Image: Xbox/PlaybackSource: Xbox/Reproduction

How much does Xbox Series X Halo Edition cost?

As said, the console will go on pre-sale starting this Thursday, September 23, for R$ 5,699. Considering that the common Xbox Series X is costing somewhere between 4 and 4.5 thousand in Brazil, it’s just over a thousand reais difference. Deciding whether it’s worth it or not is a matter for everyone with their wallet, isn’t it? Our commitment here is with the news.

That said, Microsoft has already given the list of places that will have the special edition of the Xbox Series X for sale, with limited stock: Amazon, Americanas.com, Casas Bahia, Extra (online store), Kabum, Magazine Luiza, Ponto Frio, Shoptime and Submarine. If you really want a console like this, you can now choose where to take advantage of the pre-sale, which starts tomorrow (23rd) at 15:00.

What did you think of the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Special Edition? Is it worth paying extra for the changes it offers? Leave your opinion in the comments!