Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE hits the global market with Snapdragon 778G and promotional price

Officially unveiled to the world last week, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is the Chinese manufacturer’s new bet on the premium intermediate market. The smartphone has an updated processor, an elegant design and can now be purchased by Brazilians with a promotional price on AliExpress. the NE stands for “New Edition”. Therefore, the 11 Lite 5G NE is just an upgraded version of the original Lite. Even though it shares its older brother’s design, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, this display has a hole to accommodate the 20 MP front camera .

As for the 11 Lite 5G NE processor, we are talking about the well-known Snapdragon 778G. It should work in conjunction with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The set also supports memory expansion with MicroSD card. The user can still enjoy payment by approach thanks to the NFC present in the smartphone, while the connection with wireless headphones and other accessories is made using Bluetooth 5.2. To deliver a good autonomy, the smartphone has a 4,250 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 33W. The operating system is Android 11 and it runs under the MIUI 12.5 interface.

To ensure good picture registration, the rear of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has 64 MP main camera. The other sensors are 8 MP wide-angle and 5 MP telemacro. The smartphone delivers enhanced features like One-Click AI Cinema, and Vlog mode makes videos even more professional. Need to take pictures in dark environments? There is also night mode.

The new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE can now be found on AliExpress at a special price for first-time buyers. Using LIMITED coupon on purchases over $299 you get a $30 discount. Check out: 6GB + 128GB – $349 (official price) with MISUPER coupon drops to $299 (~R$ 1,576)

8GB + 128GB – $399 (official price) with MISUPER coupon drops to $349 (~R$1,840)

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.