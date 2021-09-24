Xiaomi Announces Redmi G 2021 Gamer Notebook With 144Hz Screen | Notebook Gamer

Xiaomi presented this Wednesday (22) the 2021 version of the Redmi G laptop. Announced in China, the device is aimed at gamer audiences and has a 16.1-inch display and a 144 Hz refresh rate.
The notebook comes in two versions, one with an Intel chip and the other equipped with an AMD. The devices can be found for starting at 5,700 renminbi, which equates to around R$ 4,650 in direct conversion, without taxes.
New Redmi G will only be available in China — Photo: Reproduction/Engadget
The brand’s new gaming computer has some differences from its predecessor. The Redmi G line is equipped with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM memory. One of the notebook models contains 11th generation Intel Core i5 11260H processor with a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, which delivers 2,048 CUDA cores and 128-bit memory.
The other variant has an AMD Ryzen 7 with the robust GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, with 3840 CUDA cores and 192 bits. The model also stands out for its internal cooling mechanism, called the Hurricane Cooling 3.0, which features five copper heat pipes, one with 12 V fans and four air vents. The notebook has a 230 W power supply. The Intel version contains the 180 W adapter.
The datasheet of the Redmi G 2021 points out that the notebook includes a backlit keyboard in three brightness levels, charging via USB-C and support for Wi-Fi 6, DTS X Ultra 3D audio and Xiaomi’s virtual assistant from Xiaomi. The device has Windows 10 operating system, but should receive Windows 11 update soon.
According to the specialized website GSM Arena, Xiaomi’s new gaming notebook in Intel version can be purchased for starting at 5,700 renminbi, around R$ 4,650 in direct conversion. The model with AMD Ryzen chip costs around 7,000 renminbi, just over R$ 5,700 in direct conversion. For now, laptop sales are only in China. There is no global launch forecast for the product.
