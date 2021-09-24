Xiaomi opens this Friday, in Curitiba, its largest store in Brazil

Curitiba will host this Friday (September 23) the inauguration of the fourth store of Chinese multinational Xiaomi in Brazil. It will be the first establishment of the technology brand outside the Rio-São Paulo axis and it is also the largest Xiaomi store in the country, located at Park Shopping Barigui. According to the company itself, the store meets a request from the public in Paraná, in particular the so-called ‘Mi fans’, who are always ‘shaking up’ Xiaomi’s social networks.

To celebrate the debut, customers will be able to take advantage of promotions with up to 50% off in all product categories, in addition to having the opportunity to see new equipment in the country, some of which have not even been launched in the country, such as Mi TV Lux. The 55-inch device has a panel that is just 5.7 millimeters thick and features transparent OLED technology, allowing content on the back of the TV to be viewed even with the screen turned on.

In all, there will be more than 400 products available. In addition to the well-known smartphones and smart bands (smart bracelets), the company brings to the capital of Paraná quite curious news, such as a portable beer cooler that transforms any beer into draft beer; an umbrella that doesn’t get wet; a mini air compressor for cars, motorcycles, bicycles and balls; among several other smart devices that are part of the huge ecosystem of the brand.

Luciano Barbosa, head of Xiaomi Brasil, does not hide his excitement about the brand’s arrival in the southern region of the country. “The expectation is very positive for this new operation. We opted for a wider space, aiming to guarantee a truly immersive experience for our clients from Paraná, who in essence tend to be demanding at every point”, says the executive.

How to participate in the opening

For those interested in closely following the opening of the store, which will have special promotions between September 24 and 26, Xiaomi is scheduling visits through the official website https://agendami-curitiba.mibrasil.com. br/, with reservations that can be made up to hours before the date and time desired for the visit.

Customers will be able to stay in the store for 15 to 20 minutes in groups with a reduced number of people, respecting the established safety protocols and avoiding crowding in the space. Registered customers must appear at the mall 15 minutes before the scheduled check-in time and must present an identification document with photo. He will then receive a bracelet and will have to stand in a line until entry into the store is allowed by Xiaomi’s staff. Visitors will also compete for freebies and promotions while waiting to access the store.

Promotions

Xiaomi’s fourth unit in the country will have more than 400 products, including smartphones and several other smart devices. For those who want to change their smartphone, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Onyx Gray, one of the brand’s latest launches in Brazil, will be available for R$ 2,299.00 (more than 30% discount). For those who want to upgrade their TV, the Mi TV Stick device is a great alternative, priced at R$299.00 (50% discount). Another outstanding line from Xiaomi is lighting. The Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential Lamp guarantees a unique user experience, with a promotional price of R$ 99.00 (50% discount). These and other special values ​​for the public will be practiced during the three days of the event or until the supply runs out.

Service

Official Store Opening Xiaomi Park Shopping Barigüi

Between September 24th and 26th, during shopping hours

Street Prof. Pedro Viriato Parigot de Souza, 600 – Mossunguê – Curitiba

Ground Floor, Store 115 – Entries B/C