Xiaomi Pad can now be purchased with 120 Hz screen, Snapdragon chip and special price

The reheating of the global tablet market made Xiaomi recently announce the new Xiaomi Pad 5. The device marks the return of the Chinese to the segment and shows that it has the right recipe to attract consumers looking for a good option for leisure or work .

Featuring curved edge design and thin bezels, the Xiaomi Pad 5 draws attention for having a camera module that follows the Mi 11 design line. The display is an 11-inch IPS LCD, which has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels (2.5K) and supports 120 Hz refresh rate content.

To ensure smooth processing for all tasks, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has Snapdragon 860 chipset. It works in conjunction with 6GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage.