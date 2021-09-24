XP and Rico launch two crypto-active funds | finance

THE XP and the Rich announced that they begin to market on October 1st shares of two funds from cryptoactive . The products are aimed at the general public, with investment from BRL 100 .

According to the statement, the products are already open for scheduling, have an administration fee of 0.5% per year, without exchange rate protection or performance fee.



According to the statement, both funds are passively managed, but have different strategies. The Trend Crypto Dollar FIC FIM has full exposure to the crypto index of the US Nasdaq Exchange, the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) – which brings together several digital assets, such as bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and account for around 60% of the global market of cryptoactives. “In the last year, the profitability of the asset class that the fund gives access was close to 377%”, states the note.

Trend Bitcoin Dollar FIC FIM, in turn, invests exclusively in bitcoin, a market estimated at more than US$800 billion. “In the last year, the valuation of the assets that the fund gives access was around 316%”, he says.

“The crypto market has been growing significantly. There are currently more than 12,000 cryptoactives totaling a market value of US$1.9 trillion – double what all Brazilian companies listed on the B3 are worth”, says Danilo Gabriel, indexed fund manager at XP Asset, in the note. “Democratizing access to products that are at the forefront of technology and innovation is to offer investors what is most disruptive in this segment”, he adds.

“These are funds that offer new possibilities to investors who want exposure to the main market for digital currencies and other cryptoactives in the world”, says, also in the note, Henrique Sana, indices and ETFs strategist at XP Inc.

Also according to the statement, in addition to the recently launched funds, XP, Rico and Clear offer on their platforms access to ETFs (indexed fund listed on the stock exchange) HASH11, which also follows the Nasdaq NCI, and the BITH11, which references the Nasdaq Bitcoin Selement Price (NQBTCS).