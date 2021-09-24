Xuxa Meneghel exposes details about an old relationship: “the smell of drink or cigarettes”

Top Stories

This Wednesday (22), Xuxa Meneghel used her social networks to share some rare clicks from her past. In one of the posts, the Queen of Shorts showed a photo of a boyfriend from the past. Taking advantage of the moment, the presenter explained why the relationship did not work out.

In the post, Xuxa Meneghel explained that she stayed with “Waltinho” for only three months. This is due to the fact that the young man drank while she didn’t like the smell of booze or cigarettes.

“This was a little boyfriend that I only stayed with for 3 months. It was called Waltinho, Waltinho Coalhada because he played in Portuguese. He was blond but well burnt on the beach… it didn’t last because he drank and I was never one to like the smell of drink or cigarettes (I was… I’m boring with smell and taste)”, exposed the Queen of the Shorty.

Xuxa Meneghel ended the post saying it’s a shame that she doesn’t have many photos to share her adventures: “I hope you’re enjoying my daydreams”, finished.

Check out the full post made by Xuxa Meneghel on her Instagram feed below.

