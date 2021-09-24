Young woman drags retired woman down the street to steal purse: ‘They challenged me’ – News

A 22-year-old man dragged a retiree along the asphalt of a street in Moscow, Russia’s capital, to try to steal his wife’s purse. The suspect was eventually arrested and claims to have committed the crime after a challenge launched by friends.

The dramatic snapshot was captured by a local surveillance camera.

In a statement, local police said the 70-year-old retiree sought medical help after the frustrated robbery. Details of possible injuries suffered by the patient were not disclosed.

“I walked with my friends, they challenged me if I could take [a bolsa] or not.” declared the aggressor, whose identity was not disclosed.

“I pulled, the woman fell off the curb,” he described, “she twisted my hand along with the bag, tried to let go and dragged her across the floor.”

Worth the click: Prosecutor arrested after walking naked and drunk through town

The young man claims to have fled as soon as he got rid of the victim: “I didn’t take anything, I just ran away”, he explains.

He also says that he returned to the scene of the incident with a bottle of whiskey to apologize to the retiree.

Regardless of any regrets, the boy now faces a charge of attempted robbery and none of his friends have spoken out about the case so far.

A motorcycle courier, on the other hand, burst into tears during an attempted robbery and the occurrence ended in an embrace. Check it out below!