Yuri Alberto is the under-20 player with the most participation in goals in the Brasileirão | International

Yuri Alberto is the under-20 player with the highest number of goal appearances in the 2021 Brasileirão. The colorado center forward scored six times and gave two assists, contributing eight goals for Inter in the championship..

It was with the 20-year-old striker’s pass that Edenílson scored the winning goal against Fortaleza last Sunday, extending the team’s undefeated streak to seven rounds and with only two points of difference for the group that guarantees a spot for the next Libertadores.

– I can’t believe I’m at the top of my game, but I’m having a good time at Inter. I’ve been scoring goals, participating in goal plays. Of the last 12 goals, Edenilson and I participated in nine. I’m happy about that. I hope to do even more – highlighted the player at a press conference this week.

Inter’s top scorer this season, Yuri Alberto scored 13 goals in 41 games that year. In addition to his good performance on the field, the young man emerges as the club’s main asset for negotiations abroad.

1 of 1 Yuri Alberto celebrates Inter’s goal against Santos — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Press Yuri Alberto celebrates Inter’s goal against Santos — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Press

The first surveys have already taken place in the last international transfer window, but Inter did not advance in the conversations and opted for Yuri to remain in Beira-Rio.

The numbers of Yuri Alberto in Brasileirão are equivalent to twice the participation of the next placed in the ranking. Rodrigo Muniz (20 years old), sold to Fulham by Flamengo, and Adson (20 years old), from Corinthians, participated in four goals for their teams.

In the last edition of the Brasileirão, shirt 11 took ownership in the final stretch and ended with 10 goals and two assists.