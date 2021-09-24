Zaracho ‘melts’ by Atltico’s group: ‘A family, something very beautiful’

Argentine midfielder Matas Zaracho praised the atmosphere created at Atltico. The 23-year-old player classified the group alvinegro as a ‘family’, at a press conference this Friday morning, in Cidade do Galo. Zaracho approached the topic naturally, without being questioned. The question was about the concentration in this Saturday’s game against So Paulo for the Brazilian Championship, considering the proximity of the decision against Palmeiras, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores, scheduled for next Tuesday.

“Each game is a final for us. We have to always be at 100%, we can’t give anything away for free (to the opponent),” he began. “We have to always have the best intentions to do things well, look for the three points and always strive for the team and for the group, which is a family we form, something very beautiful that we are living,” he added.

Atltico and So Paulo face off this Saturday, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 9 pm, at Morumbi. The return game of the Libertadores semifinal against Palmeiras is scheduled to take place at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. In the first leg, at Allianz Parque, the teams tied for 0-0.