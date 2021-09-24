Zema announces R$ 5 billion to build 200 substations on a visit to Rio Doce – Economy

Governor Zema at Cemig’s headquarters, in Valadares, talks about Mais Energia (photo: Cristiano Machado/Press MG) Governor Romeu Zema visited Vale do Rio Doce this Thursday (9/23), where he announced, alongside Cemig’s CEO, Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, the Mais Energia program. The promise is to build, by 2027, 200 new substations throughout the state of Minas Gerais, based on an investment of R$ 5 billion.

One of these 200 substations is being built in the rural area of ​​Valadares, the Governador Valadares 5 Substation, which will reinforce the region’s electricity system. The completion of this work is scheduled for the beginning of 2022 and will benefit around 100,000 Cemig customers.

Zema said that this program is a way to correct misguided management and strategies that have been adopted in the past. “We know that in the last 15, 20 years, Cemig’s investments, in an unfortunate and wrong way, were directed to Rio de Janeiro (Light), Bahia (Renova) and Amazonas (Belo Monte and Santo Antnio), and our park of transmission and distribution was completely compromised and scrapped,” said the governor.

Serra do Salitre Substation (photo: Cemig/Disclosure)

Cemig’s president, Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, explained that Mais Energia reinforces the company’s commitment to guaranteeing and improving the continuity of energy supply, favoring the development of economic activity in Minas Gerais and improving customer satisfaction with the company.

”Mais Energia aims to improve the quality of service provided to our more than 8.7 million customers, in an effective, safe and integrated manner. Cemig’s goal is to be a leader in the energy distribution sector in Brazil in terms of experience and customer satisfaction,” he said.

Passanezi said that according to assessments carried out by the company, each new substation, together with the associated distribution lines, reduces the risk of power interruption by around ten times, when compared to the previous electrical system, before the entry into operation of the new facilities.

According to the Government of Minas Gerais, this action is part of the largest investment plan in Cemig’s history, which foresees R$ 22.5 billion invested in the coming years.

Visit to the Rio Doce Valley



Earlier, in the early morning, Zema visited the Ablio Rodrigues Pato State School, in Bairro Esperana, in Governador Valadares. The visit was to open the stage of on-site classes at the educational unit.

Governor talks to students during school visit (photo: Renato Cobucci/Press MG)

The Minas governor wanted to know if everything was in order in the building, if the protocols against COVID-19 established by the Minas Consciente plan were being complied with, if there was good quality lunch and clean and sanitized facilities.

Later, after the Mais Energia announcement, Zema went to Divino das Laranjeiras (71 km from Valadares), where he met with the mayor of the Vale do Rio Doce region, located very close to the border between Minas and Esprito Santo.