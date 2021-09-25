10 Batman Trivia: The Brave and the Fearless

Batman has already had several animated series, and we’ve already talked about some of them here on the channel, but without a doubt the most different and original was Batman: The Brave and the Fearless, who took advantage of the concept of an old title in the DC comics to put Batman alongside several of the publisher’s characters.

Fun, colorful and perfectly bringing DC’s Silver Age to the screen, Batman: The Brave and the Fearless it lasted 65 episodes, divided into three seasons, and today we bring here in this video 10 facts about this production of Batman.

10 – The Brave and Fearless in Comics

Batman: The Brave and the Fearless, is based on a DC comic series just called “The Brave and the Fearless,” which debuted in 1955. Each issue of the comic book featured two characters or sometimes a group, banding together to fight a stronger villain.

Unlike the TV series, it wasn’t a title dedicated to Batman, and it actually took a while for him to appear in an issue. But in the late 1960s, each issue (mostly written by Bob Haney and drawn by Jim Aparo) featured Batman teaming up with a different hero. “Bravos e Desemidos” lasted from 1955 to 1983, but was revived from 1991 to 1999, and again in 2007.

9 – Focus on the Silver Age

The series adopts the look and tone of the more innocent comics of the 40s, 50s and 60s, but makes use of characters and characterizations from the general history of the comics.

The tone is mostly light and adventurous, always putting Batman with a partner. The series is not, strictly speaking, a children’s series, but a family series, aimed at viewers of all ages who enjoy superheroes and comic book history.

The show’s co-creator and executive producer, James Tucker, once said that while most film versions of Batman were inspired by his post-1970s night watchman personality, “Bravos and Fearless” claimed the creative adventures of the 1950s. and early ’60s character.

8 – The biggest cast of characters

Batman: The Brave and the Fearless contains the largest cast of DC comic characters ever seen on TV, in movies or in games, featuring not only the most famous and iconic comic book characters, but also some of the darkest, including even the villains created for the series of the years. 60 of Batman, as Egghead and King Tut.

The series is notable for blending multiple genres and styles, with a diverse cast of characters and narratives. It wasn’t unusual for Batman and his allies to end up in the fabled city of Atlantis in one episode, then appear in an alternate dimension in another, only to end up bumping into Sherlock Holmes in the next.

7 – Musical

Batman: The Brave and the Fearless it’s also DC’s animated series with the most songs. Seriously, there are several throughout the episodes. And the series even got an all-musical episode, which featured the villain Master of Music, with really good songs and an incredible performance by Neil Patrick Harris in the role of the villain, a musician who became a hypnotic supervillain.

The success of this episode was such that, you see, the show added even more musicals to later episodes, proving that you don’t need a special occasion to mix superheroes and songs. And the Music Master, who was a character created exclusively for this series, ended up getting a live-action version in the series The Flash, in an episode that was also a musical.

6 – Lots of Batmen, lots of looks

Although Batman’s regular look in this series is that of the Dick Sprang era of the 1950s, many of his other incarnations appear at least once throughout the entire series.

This includes his vampiric version of the comic book “Scarlet Haze”, his old, thick-skinned version of Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight” and even George Clooney’s version of the 1997 movie “Batman & Robin”.

5 – Batman vs Superman

If there’s one thing DC screenwriters like to do, it’s imagine stories where Superman somehow turns evil. Even the game Injustice starts from this premise, since, let’s face it, it’s interesting to think about what such a powerful being would do if he wasn’t on the side of good. Another thing DC loves to do is have Batman and Superman fight, and… well, both things happen in the episode “Battle of the Superheroes“.

The reason Superman turns evil in the episode is exposure to red Kryptonite, whose effects last for a long time. Batman and Krypto the Superdog try to keep Superman occupied until the effect wears off, for which the Batman wears special armor to fight the Man of Steel, evoking Frank Miller’s classic confrontation in Batman the dark knight. Batman resists a lot, but inevitably ends up taking a beating from Superman and nearly getting his head crushed, but the effect of the red Kryptonite wears off before the worst happens.

4 – Crossover with Space Ghost

Do you know who makes an unexpected appearance in Batman: The Brave and the Fearless? O Space Ghost! The hero was created by the studios Hanna-Barbera, in a series originally produced between 1966 and 1968, which chronicles the adventures of a superhero who battles space villains, with the help of his teenage partners, Jan and Jace, and their mascot, the monkey Blip.

A crossover with Batman may seem like a completely random ride, but actually the Space Ghost already had some relationship with DC at that time. In 2004, DC Comics published a miniseries of the hero, which showed for the first time his origin story. The series was written by Joe Kelly and designed by Ariel Olivetti, with covers by Alex Ross. It is revealed in this story that Space Ghost was, before being a superhero, an interplanetary pacifist named Thaddeus Bach, who was betrayed by corrupt officials, who murdered his pregnant wife and abandoned him on a desolate planet.

By the way, just to complement how much this crossover is all about, the creator of Space Ghost, Alex Toth, has already revealed in interviews that the original look had a completely white costume, making a real allusion to a ghost, but that it needed to change to become more like Batman. Well, his boss at the time, Freddie Silverman, demanded that the character have “the look of Batman”, and forced Toth to literally put Batman’s head on the character, even if it clashed with the rest of the costume.

3 – Joe Chill

Season two’s “Chill of the Night” is considered by fans to be the best of the entire series, and has the highest production rating on IMDb. In fact, this is the first time outside of the comic that Batman directly confronts Joe Chill, the man who killed his parents. Before that, “Batman Begins” already dealt with the aftermath of Joe Chill’s arrest, but it didn’t feature a face-to-face battle between him and Batman.

This episode, by the way, is the most distant from the usual tone of the series, having a much darker tone. And it’s worth mentioning that Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill (who played Batman and The Joker respectively in Batman: The Animated Series) participate in this episode providing the voices of the Phantom Avenger and the Specter.

2 – The End

Bat-Mirim, that extra-dimensional devil from the Dark Knight’s Silver Age, appears in three episodes of Batman: The Brave and the Fearless. All three are great, but the best is the third, which is just the last in the series.

Written by the legendary Paul Dini, main screenwriter for Batman: The Animated Series, in addition to games Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, this episode features Bat-Mirm using his powers to… cancel the series! The metalanguage and the breaking of the fourth wall turn something that would be a sad farewell into something ingenious. It’s not just a great ending to a Batman series, it’s not just a great ending to an anima series… it’s one of the best TV series endings of all time.

1 – Scooby Doo

Seven years after the series was canceled, Batman: The Brave and the Fearless it briefly returned in film form in 2018. But the partnership this time wasn’t just DC heroes, but Scooby Doo.

The story begins when Batman devises a plan to test the Mysteries S/A team. He intends to prove they’re good enough to join a team of detectives he’s building (which includes Martian Manhunter, Question, Black Canary, Rubber Man and others). Once approved, their first case is to solve an ancient mystery that even the Bat-Man himself has not been able to decipher.

The unusual combination of serious DC heroes with the fun troupe of Scooby Doo detectives would only work in the universe of this animation, which always had a simpler and more relaxed tone, and besides, it was nice to see this Batman back.