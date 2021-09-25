10 Companies Paying Generous Dividends to Beat Selic, According to XP By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – As expected, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) raised the rate to 6.25%, the highest level since 2019. There is some fear in the market of how the rise in interest rates would affect the trajectory of , but XP believes that the Brazilian stock exchange is still attractive and with good opportunities.

About the possibility that investors migrate to fixed income, XP explains that this is still not so interesting, since real interest rates are low. The projection is that the Selic ends 2021 at 8%, while the Selic should reach 8.4%. In addition, the risk premium of Ibovespa shares is currently at 7.7%, well above the historical average of 4.7%.

Given this scenario, XP separated ten shares that pay good dividends and show how the Ibovespa is still attractive.

CSN Mineração (SA:)

Even with the recent fall in the price of , XP is optimistic about CSN Mineração’s shares and maintains its recommendation to buy the asset. The company is expected to pay up to 15.4% of the dividend yield in 2022.

Banco do Brasil (SA:)

XP expects Banco do Brasil to have a dividend yield of 14.7% next year, as the payout is expected to rise with higher capitalization, profit recovery, Previ I with a surplus of R$22 billion, and a attractive 0.6x P/VP.

Engie (SA:)

Engie Brasil has a diversified portfolio, which allows the company to protect itself from water adversity, according to XP. In addition, it is expected to transfer 100% of its net income to shareholders in 2021. For 2022, XP estimates a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Bradesco (SA:)

Although Bradesco has dedicated itself to initiatives such as Next, Ágora and Cielo (SA:), XP believes that there are no clear opportunities for the bank to employ large amounts of incremental capital with high rates of return, making the distribution of dividends attractive. . The estimate is for a payout of 75% in 2022 and a dividend yield of 11.0%.

Taesa (SA:)

XP sees Taesa in a comfortable position to maintain the distribution of 100% of profits in 2021. According to the Company’s Bylaws, the minimum annual dividend distributed is 50% of the adjusted net income for the year, but normally the company choose to pay above that range. For 2022, the forecast is for a dividend yield of 9.8%.

BB Security (SA:)

BB Seguridade’s dividend yield in 2022 is expected to be 9.5%, in XP’s view. That’s because the company has high margins boosting the company’s returns. The company should also have high premium growth due to the resumption of economic activity.

Santander (SA:)

As in the case of Bradesco, XP understands that the distribution of dividends is an interesting option for Santander, as there are no opportunities for the bank to employ large amounts of incremental capital with high rates of return. For 2022, the dividend yield should be 9.2%.

Irani (SA:)

Irani may have a 9.1% dividend yield in 2022, according to XP, because of the company’s forecast of strong cash generation next year. The company should also benefit from the good moment in the pulp market.

Itaú Unibanco (SA:)

For 2022, Itaú’s estimated dividend yield is 8.1%. The bank has a payout history above the industry average, as well as benefits from quality investments, with good management and governance that translate into lower beta.

Copel (SA:)

Copel announced this year a new and robust dividend policy, in which when the leverage was below 1.5x, the distribution would be equal to 65% of the adjusted net income, when it was between 1.5x and 2.7x, it would pay 50% of the profit and in cases where the leverage was above 2.7x, the dividends would represent 25% of the adjusted net profit. Thus, XP expects that in 2022, the dividend yield will be 8.1%.