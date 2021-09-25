10 tips to stay healthy and productive at home – Época Negócios

+



Writer Jules Rogers shares suggestions on how to handle work and study at home better (Photo: filadendron/Getty Images)

You have been able to maintain discipline and productivity with the remote work? Have you had time to take care of you? In addition to building a career in which she spent most of her time in the home office, the American writer and journalist Jules Rogers was educated during elementary school in the North American model of homeschooling (home education done by the parents and allowed in the USA). Yes, she has a lot of experience with having a routine indoors, even before the covid-19 pandemic.

In an article to the Business Insider website, Rogers shares his experience with remote work and brings ten suggestions to improve your relationship with everyday life at home:

1. Keep a calendar with planning

The author comments that, in order never to forget a deadline, she lists all her obligations to be performed in a spreadsheet, as soon as the demands arise. In addition, to organize the day’s appointments, she says that she starts her workday by checking the spreadsheet and everything that has a market on it.

2. Leave the house at least once a day

Rogers warns that it’s easy for a remote worker to become sedentary over the weeks. To prevent this from happening, she recommends leaving the house at least once a day, even if only to remove the garbage or take a walk in the neighborhood.

Over time, she also proposes adding physical activities to the day’s schedule.

3. Have at least one extracurricular hobby

The writer says that, even when she can’t leave the house, she performs activities that leave her alone, such as practicing yoga, reading books or typing on an old typewriter. For her, creative hobbies are a way to avoid becoming a person who can’t disconnect, addicted to television, work or social networks.

4. Establish a routine to start the day and stop

Rogers uses the “the power of habit“, book by Charles Duhigg, to discipline her activities during a day at work. That way she can sit down and write. After doing her chores, she allows herself to play a little video game to relax. Remember to establish a routine to start your work. activities from work and then to have a break.

5. Take good care of your meals – and make them more flexible if you want

The author argues that, as discipline and maintenance of the schedule are important for mental health, other aspects of the routine can be made more flexible. So, most days, she has a good brunch in the late morning, backing it up with a healthy mid-afternoon snack, which allows her to forgo traditional meal times.

6. Have a physical space to work

According to her, it’s important to find a fixed space to work, so you don’t need to change all the time. However, the writer acknowledges that it would be okay to work in different locations sometimes with her own notebook.

7. Find break times

Rogers comments that she takes intentional breaks from her work. For short periods, she takes time out to run her budget or household. At medium intervals, the writer also makes the bed, puts on laundry or does the dishes. For long periods, she vacuums the house or cleans the bathroom.

8. Find time to take care of yourself

The writer also comments that she likes to take care of her body, as this keeps her grounded. At times when salons might be closed, she suggests adopting hair and skin care indoors, as she does daily.

9. Be careful not to overdo your work

According to Rogers, people in the home office should set limits on how much work they do in a day. She remembers that there will always be activities that would demand more hours of work per day, but says that the quality of the task will probably not be the same.

10. Be sure to make plans

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, she can’t stop dreaming about when she can go to Hawaii, New York or Sacramento. As happened to many people, the writer says that she had to postpone the trips. However, she has not stopped researching and planning these tours. Rogers recalls that several studies show that keeping dreams and plans for the future in mind can bring mental benefits.

