15-year-old motorcycle rider dies in serious accident in Spain

ROME, SEP 25 (ANSA) – Spanish motorcycle rider Dean Berta Viñales, 15, died this Saturday (25) after a serious accident during race 1 of the Supersport 300, in Jerez, Spain. The collision also caused the cancellation of all races for the day of the World Superbike Championship.

Viñales fell off his motorcycle on lap 11 and was hit by four other riders who were unable to dodge the accident.

Immediately, the race was interrupted and the pilot was rescued while still on the track. He was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, but nothing could be done. According to a statement, the young man suffered serious injuries to both the head and the chest.

The Spaniard was a cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales. His team, Yamaha, used his Twitter account to “deeply” lament the young man’s death and extended their condolences “to Ángel, Maverick and their family, friends, and the Viñales Racing Team”. (ANSA).

